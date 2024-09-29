Nick Sirianni’s Eagles remain undisciplined, unacceptable, and unwatchable. Should he be fired?

TAMPA, Fla. — In 1998, Ray Rhodes coached an Eagles team that went 3-13. It wasn’t a horrible roster: Brian Dawkins, Troy Vincent, Hugh Douglas, and William Thomas were featured on defense, and Duce Staley, Tra Thomas, Kevin Turner, and Irving Fryar led the offense. But that team could not overcome the quarterbacking of Rodney Peete and Bobby Hoying, and Rhodes and his coaching staff were overmatched with the task at hand, and got fired.

No team since 1998 has looked that bad.

Until now.

Nick Sirianni fielded a team Sunday so lacking in discipline, so fundamentally unsound, so clumsily directed on both sides of the ball, that it never had a chance against Todd Bowles’ perennial overachievers. Jalen Hurts, Sirianni’s former Pro Bowl quarterback, took another step backward, dumping a killer second-half fumble that squashed any chance of a comeback. He was, for the third time in four games against the Bucs, thoroughly flummoxed by the disguised defense he faced. It was an all-around embarrassing display.

Nick Watch is officially on.

Should he be fired to save the 2024 season?

Probably not. The Birds have a bye week to get healthy. And if owner Jeffrey Lurie was going to fire Sirianni, he′d have done so after last season’s late-season implosion.

And yes, after taking the team to the Super Bowl two years ago, Sirianni still deserves the benefit of the doubt.

But the doubt is growing.

Asterisk Sunday’s loss in Tampa if you like, since the Eagles played without star receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and right tackle Lane Johnson, then lost center Cam Jurgens. But the defense was mostly intact, and it surrendered points on four of its first five series.

There is no asterisk that accounts for Hurts’ 27 turnovers since the start of the 2023, season, which are the most in football.

Also, the absence of offensive starters didn’t excuse the Eagles from forcing collisions with their own punt returner. Twice.

And those guys absent Sunday were mostly present during the Eagles’ 1-6 meltdown at the end of the 2023 season.

It was hard to watch.

Late in the game, the Eagles defense committed an offsides penalty on third-and-15, which wasn’t so bad, but then committed a defensive holding penalty on the same play, which came with an automatic first down, which was devastating.

With just under five minutes to play, during what everyone thought was a Bucs interception runback, the Bucs and Eagles committed penalties; Kenneth Gainwell’s was late and retaliatory. Since the interception was ruled an incompletion, the penalties offset. Had Gainwell not committed his, the Eagles would have had a first down. Instead, they had third-and-15, which became fourth-and-11, which saw Hurts take his sixth sack, and that was that.

This awful loss sets up two weeks of unrest for Sirianni’s team.

This awful loss follows two weeks in which Sirianni’s poor decisions either cost his team a win, against Atlanta, or nearly did so, in New Orleans.

Against the Falcons, they went for it early, failed, and it cost them three points. They passed on third-and-3 late in the game and stopped the clock, then kicked on fourth down, which made no sense after passing on third down.

In the first half against the Saints, they tried a fake Tush Push and failed, then got sacked on fourth down instead of kicking a field goal.

Fourth down didn’t play into Sunday’s bad joke. The two biggest punch lines:

Isaiah Rodgers blocked a Bucs gunner into punt returner Cooper DeJean on a fair catch, then teammate Kelee Ringo ran into DeJean.

Sigh.

So no, Nick Watch is only a watch. It’s not a crisis. Not like 1998.

But we’re getting closer.