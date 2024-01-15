The Eagles’ problems are much bigger than Nick Sirianni. How can they not be after this?

TAMPA, Fla. — They told us everything we needed to know.

They showed us all we needed to see.

The discombobulation, the disarray, the disinterest: dysfunction as broad as it was deep. Would-be tacklers bouncing off ballcarriers like bad ideas, would-be pass defenders praying for drops, would-be timeouts burned in frenzied panic, a quarterback incapable of making a difference. This was the Eagles in their moment of truth.

They swore they were going to show us who they really were. And boy did they ever. Not just a bad team, but a fundamentally unserious one.

That’s a stunning thing to write. It’s an even more stunning thing to witness. In less than a calendar year, heck, in less than a couple of calendar months, the Eagles have gone from (arguably) the NFL’s best team to (inarguably) its least functional one. They have gone from finding an MVP franchise quarterback to finding themselves steamrolled by Baker Mayfield and the middling Bucs in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Bucs 32, Eagles 9.

Yeah, this one speaks volumes. No doubt it spoke louder than all of the half-diplomatic, half-delusional answers the Eagles spent a month-and-a-half reciting as their season rotted from within. This wasn’t just a playoff game. It was a vote of confidence, and the tally was overwhelming.

The Eagles abstained.

Unanimously.

The questions about Nick Sirianni’s future are mostly irrelevant at this point. The Eagles have much bigger problems than figuring out whether the guy who led them to last year’s Super Bowl should lead them out of this year’s abyss. For the third straight coaching cycle, early promise has given way to roots-deep dysfunction.

Right now, Sirianni’s strongest defense is the disconcerting similarities between his straits and those previously endured by Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson after their breakout season. Seven years ago, it ended with Jeffrey Lurie firing Kelly as his veterans tuned him out and he tuned out his bosses. Four years ago, it ended with Lurie reversing course and firing Pederson after his quarterback self-immolated and nearly took the franchise down with it. Now, one year after coming up one possession short against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on football’s ultimate stage, Sirianni is the one we are supposed to believe has suddenly and completely lost control of his team.

Whether or not he is gone, the important questions will remain. Who gave James Bradberry a big contract extension before he earned himself a benching in the season’s biggest game? Who stocked the depth chart at safety? At linebacker? Who has consistently tried to build a defense with veteran value additions and has consistently failed at drafting and developing the kind of players who form the heart of every good NFL defense?

This isn’t just a Howie Roseman question. He’s a complicated guy. Much smarter than your average NFL general manager, the lot of which he runs circles around on the value investing desk. All of the things that you read last year during the Super Bowl run were true. He is one of the best in the league at patching things together, at timing his team’s competitive cycles, at stocking a roster with upside.

But here’s the thing about patches. They do the job until they rip at the seams. You build a defense that has no discernible heart and soul outside of a couple of guys at the end of their careers, you eventually get a defense that plays hollow, too. There is no Malcolm Jenkins here, no Brian Dawkins, no Jeremiah Trotter, no Fred Warner or Patrick Queen or Kyle Hamilton or anybody who looks like the kind of guy is somewhere in the middle of almost every upper-tier defense.

The thing with high-risk, high-reward guys is that the potential payoff is almost as great as the potential bottom. Roseman and Lurie got plenty of credit for remaking their roster on the fly and taking two completely different teams to the Super Bowl in a matter of five years. And they deserved it.

But there is a question: Why did those teams need to be remade in the first place?

We’ll have plenty of time to ponder the answer.

The Eagles made sure of that.

