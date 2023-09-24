Eagles vs. Buccaneers predictions: Expert picks for Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup

The Eagles are undefeated to start the season, just like everyone expected. How they got to 2-0 might have been a little surprising — less-than-convincing wins over the Patriots and Vikings — but they’re still winning nonetheless.

The Eagles’ opponent on Monday night, the Buccaneers, are off to a similar 2-0 start. Unlike the Birds, however, the Bucs’ undefeated start wasn’t expected. But they too are still winning nonetheless.

The two sides will square off in Tampa Bay in prime time — the Eagles currently are 4.5-point road favorites, according to FanDuel — and only one will remain unbeaten. Here’s who the experts from the local and national media are picking to come out on top in Week 3 ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

Once again, all four of our Eagles writers — Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino — are predicting a Birds victory, but not all of them see it as an easy win. Here’s a snippet from Olivia, who has the Eagles winning and covering the spread.

While the Eagles defense must take care of their business, the offense must find a way to get the passing game going. The Bucs possess the league’s third-best rushing defense in terms of yards against (108). But in the passing game, they rank 24th in yards (497) and 15th in touchdowns (three). It’s worth noting that the Bucs lacked starting outside cornerback Carlton Davis last week, but he returned to practice on Thursday. Still, Jalen Hurts the Eagles could have an opportunity to get well through the air after plenty of time to assess their shortcomings in the wake of the Thursday night game. Prediction: Eagles 31, Buccaneers 23 Olivia Reiner

For the rest of her prediction and a look at how the other three see this one playing out, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Here’s what those around the country think about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ chances at leaving Tampa with a win ...

ESPN.com: Their nine experts are picking the Eagles to win on Monday night. NFL.com: All five of their NFL editors are taking the Birds, but only one thinks they win by at least a touchdown. CBS Sports: Once again, it’s a clean sweep when it comes to picking straight up, with all eight of their prognosticators picking Philly. When it comes to picking against the spread, however, just three believe the Birds cover. Sports Illustrated: More love for Philly, with seven of seven MMQB writers predicting an Eagles’ win.

The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia only makes picks against the spread, but his outcome is clear: The Eagles win and cover. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab also only picks against the spread. But he’s still backing the Birds at -4.5. The Athletic: We’re still looking for our first expert to pick against the Eagles, with all 12 writers at The Athletic taking the Birds. USA TODAY: Eight more predictions, eight more people who think the Eagles win.

Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles — and both think it’ll be a tight game, with neither picking Philly to cover. Bleacher Report: Their consensus pick is an Eagles win and cover, with all but one of their writers picking the Birds to beat the spread. Sporting News: Bill Bender of SN has the Birds taking care of business in Tampa. The 33rd Team: The Eagles will win and cover, according to Ryan Reynolds.

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the writers who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who the local writers for both teams are predicting ...

PhillyVoice: All five of their writers are predicting an Eagles’ win. Bleeding Green Nation: It’s nine for nine over at BGN, with everyone taking the Eagles. Bucs Nation: At Bleeding Green’s Tampa counterpart, three of their five writers are picking the visiting Eagles to win. Delaware Online: Ten of their 11 staffers are picking the Eagles over the Bucs.

