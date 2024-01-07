If things don’t get better for the Eagles against the Bucs, they could get much worse

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — You either die a hero or live long enough to allow Tyrod Taylor to go 15-of-20 for 229 in a half.

This is what it has come to for the Eagles. Less than a year ago, they came within a possession of winning the Super Bowl. Less than two months ago, they looked like a very good bet to get there again. Everywhere you looked, you saw reasons to think that this team was only just beginning a long and dominant reign atop the NFC.

Fast forward to Sunday evening. All you could see was disaster. There was the one unfolding in front of your eyes. There was the one awaiting the Eagles in Tampa next weekend. Most ominous of all was the one that was looming on the distant horizon, a darkening sky of retirement and regression and payroll bloat and serious questions about a lack of institutional control.

The Eagles better not be as bad as they looked against the Giants. If they are, this thing is gonna get a whole lot worse.

Those are the stakes for your wild-card matchup against the AFC South champion Buccaneers. This game has gone from a glorified bye week to an existential threat. The big question facing the Eagles isn’t Baker Mayfield or Todd Bowles or playing a postseason game on the road. The big question is themselves.

Who are we? Are we the team we claimed we were while going 26-5 with a Super Bowl trip? Are we the team that went toe-to-toe with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes?

Or are we already a memory?

Those are the questions that rise from the ashes of a month like this. Of a loss like this. It may sound hyperbolic to ask them. But, then, only a month ago, you couldn’t even have imagined them.

There is no way around it now. Not after the embarrassment the Eagles just went through. Not after no-showing against a dead-in-the-water Giants team that the former version of the Eagles had consistently dominated. Now when the No. 2 seed in the playoffs appeared to be on the table for much of the first half. The Eagles needed Dallas to lose to win the division and earn a couple of home playoff games. The Cowboys were doing exactly that halfway through their second quarter in Washington. But it didn’t matter. The Eagles were getting steamrolled.

They were doing it in a way that raises all implications. The $200 million quarterback looked slow to read, slower to react, the second-best player at the position on a field where the other guy was a 34-year-old journeyman backup. The new defensive scheme looked less functional than the one that got the old coordinator demoted. The secondary looked more lost than it ever has, barely contesting a 26-yard first-down pass on third-and-11, botching two straight assignments on back-to-back completions of 46 and 19 yards, the latter for a touchdown.

You could ignore the obvious right up until that trio of completions during a 10-minute stretch of the second quarter. You could tell yourself that the Eagles had simply fallen victim to one of the periodic cold streaks that afflict all NFL teams. They were on the wrong side of some tough scheduling matchups, and some bad injury breaks. Their best cornerback was missing his fifth straight game. DeVonta Smith and D’Andre Swift were also absent. After A.J. Brown left the field with an injury, the Eagles were lining up in three-wide sets with Julio Jones, Quez Watkins, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

But there is no excuse for the totality of what we saw on Sunday and in the four weeks that preceded it. Something is wrong with the team. Uncomfortably wrong.

They have one more chance to get it back. They should beat the Bucs, and that’s something, because they really shouldn’t beat anybody. That’s how bad the AFC South is this year. We’ve already seen them do it once, 25-11, back in Week 3. If the Eagles are who we thought they were, who they think they are, who they need to be, they beat Mayfield and Bowles and they do it easily.

If they don’t?

Then the floodgates open. The structural doubts flood in. Will Jason Kelce retire? What about Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham? Will Darius Slay be back? If he does, will he be any good? Will James Bradberry lose another step? Will Swift leave as a free agent? Will Haason Reddick suddenly become happy with his contract? What about Smith’s looming extension?

Things change fast in the NFL. We’ve seen Hurts go from the best player in the league to shut down and stymied by a weak Giants defense. He needs to reemerge, and he needs to do it fast. This was supposed to be the postseason when Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni finish their business. Now, it is one when they both have everything to prove.