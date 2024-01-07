Eagles grades: Disaster strikes again as several phases struggle and earn F marks in Giants loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Instant grades on the Eagles’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Giants:

Quarterback: F

Jalen Hurts was sat before the end of the first half when it was clear there was no cause for risking further injury. The quarterback injured his right middle finger — a metaphor perhaps for how Eagles coaches failed again to help Hurts against the blitz — when he got hit by a rusher as he threw a fourth-down pass that fell short and incomplete. The offense didn’t do much before he left. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sent waves of extra rushers at Hurts and he had few answers because of Nick Sirianni’s scheme and the absence of his top two receivers. Backup Marcus Mariota threw an interception on his first snap. Mariota had some nice moments both as a passer and runner, although few will remember. He had a sweet 16-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins.

» READ MORE: Listless Eagles blasted by the Giants 27-10 and will go to Tampa Bay for the NFL playoffs wild-card round

Running back: F

Kenneth Gainwell started with the ill D’Andre Swift sidelined. He ripped off an early 32-yard run and had several other positive rushes. He was given the rest of the game off once the Eagles threw in the towel. Rashaad Penny was active for the second straight week and logged his first carries since Week 9. The rarely used running back rushed six times for 16 yards. Boston Scott had two carries for 3 yards.

Receiver/Tight end: F

A.J. Brown left with a knee injury in the first half after he fumbled at the Giants 18-yard line. It was his second red-zone fumble of the season. Julio Jones started on the outside for the injured DeVonta Smith (ankle). He finished with two catches for 13 yards. He had a drop in the second quarter. Watkins got the start in the slot a week after not seeing the field. He caught Hurts’ first target for 8 yards and ended up leading all Eagles ball catchers with eight receptions for 93 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert caught 1 of 3 targets for 4 yards. He had a second-quarter false start. Goedert was pulled along with the other select first teamers. Olamide Zaccheaus had two catches for 20 yards. Reserve tight ends Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra combined for three grabs.

Offensive line: F

Almost no unit played well, and the O-line shoulders its share of culpability, as well. The run blocking wasn’t as much the problem as the pass protection, particularly vs. the blitz. But ultimate blame for the game plan and lack of execution fell on Sirianni and the coaches. Center Jason Kelce and left tackle Lane Johnson took seats on the bench when Sirianni waved the white flag late in the first half. Kelce, wearing a brace on his right knee for the first time this season, helped spring Gainwell on the 32-yarder. Right guard Cam Jurgens moved to center when Kelce left. He injured his eye a few snaps in and left. Left guard Landon Dickerson finished the game at center.

Defensive line: F

With veteran Fletcher Cox given a game of rest, the interior defensive line didn’t have a player older than 24. Deep reserve Marlon Tuipulotu had the only sack when the outcome was still in doubt. He also had a tackle for loss. Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, and Moro Ojomo failed to make much of an impact with the Giants consistently attacking the Eagles defense on the edges. Outside linebacker Haason Reddick had an early TFL on a run play. But he and his starting counterpart, Josh Sweat, once again didn’t record a sack against one of the worst offensive lines in recent NFL history. Nolan Smith was burnt by running back Saquon Barkley on a 46-yard wheel route. The rookie outside linebacker had a strong rush that drew a holding penalty in the third quarter.

» READ MORE: Who’s on the Eagles’ 2024 schedule? A look at their opponents next season

Linebacker: F

Zach Cunningham returned after missing three games with a knee injury. He brought some physicality to the defense in the early going, but then became part of the problem. He missed an open field tackle on a short pass when he ran into cornerback James Bradberry. Nicholas Morrow played the majority of snaps at off-ball linebacker and led the defense with 10 tackles. Shaquille Leonard played some, as well, but failed to make much of an impact.

Cornerback: F

Bradberry had another rough outing. He was often too slow for outside receivers and when moved inside too slight to cover tight ends. He had decent coverage downfield on Darren Waller in the second quarter, but the 6-foot-6 Giants tight end pulled in a 23-yard catch over him. Bradberry did deflect a pass that resulted in an interception in the end zone just before the half.

Kelee Ringo started again for the injured Darius Slay. He didn’t allow any big grabs in man coverage, but otherwise didn’t stand out. Slot corner Avonte Maddox bounced back a little from a rough outing against the Cardinals. He had a third-down tackle short of the sticks in the first quarter. Eli Ricks was targeted several times when on the outside in dime personnel. He was in coverage on a deep third down shot that fell incomplete on the Giants’ opening series. Ricks left in the second half with an injury.

Safety: F

Reed Blankenship’s second-half slide continued. The safety was victimized several times while in coverage or stopping the run. He got carried into the end zone by Barkley in the second quarter. He did catch the Bradberry deflected interception, though. Blankenship was deemed out with a groin injury after the break. Kevin Byard also struggled to police the middle of the field. He tallied nine tackles, however. Sydney Brown left early with a knee injury he suffered as a gunner on the punt cover team. He had to be carted inside. Bradley Roby played for the departed Brown in various packages.

Special teams: B

Braden Mann punted four times for a 43-yard net. Jake Elliott hit his only field goal try from 36 yards out. Britain Covey had tough conditions to field punts. He let one drop that rolled for a 55-yard punt in the first quarter. Sirianni inexplicably didn’t have the Giants re-punt when they committed a penalty on the play.

Coaching: F-

Sirianni failed a second straight test and may be coaching for his job in the playoffs as crazy as that may sound considering he has been the postseason in all three of his seasons and nearly won the Super Bowl just 11 months ago. But it’s gotten that bad. He committed coaching malpractice in not having the appropriate answers for Hurts against a defense that blitzes as much as any in the NFL. It’s safe to say that demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai wasn’t the problem. It’s hard to fault his replacement, Matt Patricia, that much when it was Sirianni who decided to make the switch and have a play caller run someone else’s defense while he gradually added elements of his methods. It has turned into a complete disaster. Brian Johnson will continue to be scorned for the offense. He hasn’t called that many great games, and Sunday certainly qualifies as one of his worst, but Sirianni is the ultimate author of the offense.