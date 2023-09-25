Defense carries the Eagles to a third straight win with a safety and two turnovers: D-ominance in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Eagles were always supposed to be 3-0 after three weeks, and they were always supposed to win in the city by the other Bay, but it wasn’t supposed to happen quite like this.

It was Jonathan Gannon the Eagles were supposed to miss. Gannon, the genius defensive coordinator, and his playmaker defenders, sackmeister Javon Hargave and pickoff machine C.J. Gardner-Johnson, all of whom left for more money and less winning.

Jalen Hurts and the offense, coordinated by Hurts’ personal, promoted quarterbacks coach, Brian Johnson, was supposed to outscore opponents and protect the defense as it settled into something approaching competence. To that, after Hurts’ two-interception outing in Monday night’s 25-11 win, they still aspire.

Sean Desai, the new DC, was supposed to need a month or two of the regular season before his players could absorb his scheme and play at full speed. And who knew what he might get out of players like rookies Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith and second-year tackle Jordan Davis, Hargrave’s replacements, or undrafted, second-year safety Reed Blankenship, or even 32-year-old defensive tackle Fletcher Cox?

Here’s what they got at Tampa Bay.

Blankenship, who missed the last game with a rib injury, hunted a Baker Mayfield throw and intercepted it.

After Hurts’ first interception, on consecutive plays, Cox and Carter split a sack that Mayfield fumbled, then Carter forced a fumble 5 yards downfield. That turned into a field goal that made it 13-3 at the half.

Smith laid a third-down hit on Mayfield’s ribs in the middle of the third quarter that doomed the quarterback’s deep throw and took the fight out of Progressive Insurance’s premature poster boy for a few minutes at least.

After Hurts’ second interception, Carter and Davis collapsed the middle of the Bucs’ offensive line and forced a safety for a 22-3 lead. It soon became 25-3 after a short drive that ended in offensive inanity — an overthought, third-and-goal quarterback draw from the Bucs’ 2 which, in losing 6 yards failed in both concept and execution.

Of course, offensive inanity has been the theme of the Johnson/Hurts collaboration thus far.

Let’s throw Nick Sirianni under that bus, too. He’s the designer of this offense, and he endorses every decision either through voice or silence via headset, even if he did surrender play-calling duties 34 games ago.

The defense’s stats won’t look great, mainly because they’re playing so well early that the opposition runs up decent yardage late. Mac Jones and Kirk Cousins each rolled up 300-yard passing games in the Eagles’ first two wins, but the Birds have allowed 145 total rushing yards, which is 160 fewer rushing yards than D’Andre Swift alone has managed in their last two games.

More on that.

The Eagles clearly are fixated on fixing Hurts and their passing game. Before his first interception, the Eagles called 21 passes (two were scrambles) but just eight designed runs by backs.

As in Game 2, when the passing game failed for a quarter and sanity returned for the final three, the Birds leaned on their greatest strength, same is it ever was, that all-world offensive line. And, with the defense, it bailed them out.

That’s the way it’s happened in each of the first three weeks.

Swift finished with 130 rushing yards. The defense has now forced seven turnovers.

The Eagles are 3-0, just like they’re supposed to be.

It just wasn’t supposed to happen like this.