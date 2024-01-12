The Buccaneers feature a formidable front seven. What do the Eagles’ offensive linemen see on the tape?

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts drops back to pass on Monday night, handling Todd Bowles’ exotic blitzes and multifaceted defensive scheme won’t be the only thing he has to worry about.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense looks far different from Week 3, after the Eagles poured on 472 yards of offense in a 25-11 win. Personnel-wise, their front seven is steadied by wily veterans in defensive tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Lavonte David, and edge rusher Shaquil Barrett. Rookies Calijah Kancey, the Bucs’ first-round pick, and YaYa Diaby, a third-rounder, also have thrived in a defense that has given up 16.3 points a game over their last six.

Diaby, a former Louisville standout who, according to Pro Football Focus, played just 25 snaps in the teams’ previous matchup, leads the team in sacks with 7½, third-most among all rookies in the NFL in just seven starts this season. Over his last seven games, Diaby has accounted for 15 pressures and nine quarterback hurries, per PFF, leading all rookies in tackles for loss with 12.

» READ MORE: 25 things to know about the well-traveled Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kancey, who missed three games early in the season (including the Eagles game) with a calf injury, has surged during the second half of the season. Kancey has played 40 or more snaps (per PFF) in six of the Bucs’ last seven games, earning NFC defensive rookie of the month in November after compiling 10 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks.

The pair have infused youth into a defense that has been surging in the same time frame the Eagles have struggled to maintain consistency moving the ball on offense.

“Those are the guys you got to watch out for, man,” said Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata. “They might not have the stats that every other D-lineman has, but when you watch the film, you see high-effort, high-motor guys ... those are the guys you really have to finish.”

“[Bowles] has always focused on the front as being a big part of what makes his defense really, really executed at a high level,” Jason Kelce told reporters Friday. “I think whenever you have young players, I think you see the enthusiasm to be out there, the excitement to be playing in the NFL, and you see a relentless energy. And I think that that’s what you see, when you turn on the tape with Tampa Bay.”

The key to slowing down the Eagles run game will be the combination of speed and power Kancey and Vea bring to the defensive line. While Vea can occupy double-teams on inside zone plays and stand his ground, Kancey is slippery and quick, with the ability to knife through gaps to create negative-yardage plays. On the season, the former Pittsburgh standout has 10 tackles for loss, which ranks third on the team, behind Diaby (12) and David (17).

“[Kancey] is one of the guys on that D-line that’s got a little shake to him,” right guard Cam Jurgens told The Inquirer. “Some of their young guys are pretty good at running games. They do a lot of picks stunts, so that’s something you’re paying attention and looking for.”

Added left guard Landon Dickerson: “You go back and watch Week 3, and some of those guys may only had a couple of snaps and now, they’re playing 30, 40, 50% of snaps. You go back and watch their progression and how they’re kind of developing and things they like to do as individual players.”

The Buccaneers have given up the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game this season (95.3). With his 130 yards in Week 3, D’Andre Swift was one of just two players all season to eclipse 100 yards rushing against Tampa Bay’s defense, joining Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards in Week 13.

» READ MORE: Jason Kelce among 4 Eagles named to the AP NFL All-Pro team

During his press conference on Thursday, coach Nick Sirianni said his messaging to players ahead of Monday’s game was to lean on their identity of being “physical and violent,” specifically in the trenches. The Eagles’ offensive line is relishing the challenge of handling what Bowles and Tampa’s defense will throw at them, with blitzes on running and passing downs.

“That’s what excites us in the run game, like if you can figure that out and the ball hits. That’s the part where you’re like [obscenity] yeah,” Mailata said of handling the blitz. “You got to respect the players, and you got to respect the scheme, because when you have good players and good game, it’s a dangerous defense.”

Said Dickerson: “We’ve seen a variety of blitzes and schemes against us to try and stop us, and the big thing for us is let’s look at what teams have done that [have had] success blitzing or defensive-wise and fix those moving forward so they’re not an issue.”

Maddox taking safety snaps

For the second straight day Friday, Eagles starting safety Reed Blankenship did not practice with a groin injury suffered during the 27-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. In his absence, starting nickel back Avonte Maddox, who returned in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals after being sidelined with torn pectoral muscle since Week 2, is taking snaps along side Kevin Byard.

“Avonte, he’s a veteran guy, he has been back there with me,” Byard told reporters Friday. “They’re also going to work some other guys over there as well during practice ... he has been in the league for a while, so that’s a pretty easy transition.

“I feel very confident with Avonte back there that we will be able to spin things.”

In four games this season, Maddox has compiled 12 tackles, a forced fumble, and two passes defended.

» READ MORE: Eagles grades: Disaster strikes again as several phases struggle and earn F marks in Giants loss