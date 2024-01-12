Jason Kelce among 4 Eagles named to the AP NFL All-Pro team

The Eagles had four players make the Associated Press NFL All-Pro team as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Center Jason Kelce made the first team while wide receiver A.J. Brown, right tackle Lane Johnson, and kicker Jake Elliott made the second team.

It’s Kelce’s sixth time making the All-Pro team.

