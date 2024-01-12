Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Jason Kelce among 4 Eagles named to the AP NFL All-Pro team

Center Jason Kelce made the first team while wide receiver A.J. Brown, right tackle Lane Johnson, and kicker Jake Elliott made the second team.

Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson finish practice together during training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson finish practice together during training camp at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Friday, July 28, 2023.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer / Heather Khalifa / Staff Photogra
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

The Eagles had four players make the Associated Press NFL All-Pro team as selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

Center Jason Kelce made the first team while wide receiver A.J. Brown, right tackle Lane Johnson, and kicker Jake Elliott made the second team.

It’s Kelce’s sixth time making the All-Pro team.

» READ MORE: Lane Johnson could be NFL Man of the Year. He’s driven by the motto of a Doylestown Marine killed in Iraq.