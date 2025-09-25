Eagles still favored vs. Bucs; plus prop bets for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Baker Mayfield, and more
How many rushing yards for Saquon Barkley? Will rookie Emeka Egbuka have a big day? Here are the latest odds.
On Sunday, the 3-0 Eagles will travel to Raymond James Stadium for a Week 4 matchup with the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As both teams prepare to spoil one another’s undefeated start, here’s a look at the updated odds and some interesting prop bets from FanDuel and DraftKings …
Eagles vs. Bucs updated odds
The last time the Eagles traveled to Tampa — one year ago, in Week 4 of the 2024 season — they were blown out, 33-16. The Eagles were without starting wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who are both healthy as they aim to put an end to the Bucs’ early success.
Both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as the favorites to open the week, with FanDuel listing them as 3-point favorites while DraftKings had them as 2.5-point favorites. Since then, those odds have slightly changed. The Eagles are now listed as 3.5-point favorites at both sportsbooks.
Spread: Bucs +3.5 (-115); Eagles -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Bucs (+162); Eagles (-194)
Total: Over 44.5 (-102); Under 44.5 (-120)
Spread: Bucs +3.5 (+115); Eagles -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Bucs (+164); Eagles (-198)
Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)
Passing yards props
During the first two weeks of the season, betting the under on Jalen Hurts passing yards was the winning play. The quarterback threw for fewer than 160 yards in each game, but in last week’s performance against the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts hit the over, throwing for 226 yards.
Baker Mayfield is coming off two consecutive games throwing over 210 passing yards. In their meeting last season, Mayfield threw for 347 yards while Hurts threw for 158 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 187 passing yards and Mayfield’s over/under is set at around 223 passing yards.
Passing touchdown props
Passing yards weren’t the only numbers that changed drastically for Hurts in Week 3. After failing to record a passing touchdown in the first two and a half games, Hurts connected on three touchdown passes in the second half. Mayfield has thrown for six touchdowns in three contests, and while he’ll be without top receiver Mike Evans this week, he is expected to get another favorite target back from injury in Chris Godwin.
Rushing props
Running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 90 yards in every Eagles game this season, and finished with just 46 yards against the Rams. Bucky Irving, the Bucs’ leading rusher, ran for 66 yards in last week’s win over the New York Jets.
In last year’s meeting, Barkley rushed for 84 yards and Hurts rushed for 20 yards, while Irving rushed for 49 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Barkley’s rushing yards over/under set at around 82 yards, Hurts’ is set around 41 yards, and Irving’s is set at around 64 yards.
Receiving props
Brown is coming off a big week that saw him record six receptions for 109 yards. Meanwhile, Smith finished with eight receptions for 60 yards. Both receivers were absent in last year’s meeting.
Without Evans, Tampa Bay will turn to rookie Emeka Egbuka — and is also expected to get Godwin back from injury. With so many questions around the Bucs receiving corps, there weren’t odds for every player at every book, and there weren’t odds for Godwin posted at either.
Touchdown scorers
In Week 3 for the Eagles, Hurts, Brown, Smith, and Goedert all found the end zone. For the Bucs offense, it was only Evans who found the end zone in their 29-27 win over the Jets. Hurts and Barkley enter Sunday’s game as the favorites to score a touchdown.