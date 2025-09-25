Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles still favored vs. Bucs; plus prop bets for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Baker Mayfield, and more

How many rushing yards for Saquon Barkley? Will rookie Emeka Egbuka have a big day? Here are the latest odds.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs past Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston during last year's game in Tampa.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs past Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston during last year's game in Tampa.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

On Sunday, the 3-0 Eagles will travel to Raymond James Stadium for a Week 4 matchup with the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As both teams prepare to spoil one another’s undefeated start, here’s a look at the updated odds and some interesting prop bets from FanDuel and DraftKings …

Eagles vs. Bucs updated odds
Passing yards props
Passing touchdown props
Rushing props
Receiving props
Touchdown scorers

Eagles vs. Bucs updated odds

The last time the Eagles traveled to Tampa — one year ago, in Week 4 of the 2024 season — they were blown out, 33-16. The Eagles were without starting wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who are both healthy as they aim to put an end to the Bucs’ early success.

Both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as the favorites to open the week, with FanDuel listing them as 3-point favorites while DraftKings had them as 2.5-point favorites. Since then, those odds have slightly changed. The Eagles are now listed as 3.5-point favorites at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Bucs +3.5 (-115); Eagles -3.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Bucs (+162); Eagles (-194)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-102); Under 44.5 (-120)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Bucs +3.5 (+115); Eagles -3.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Bucs (+164); Eagles (-198)

  3. Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball against the Eagles during last year's 33-16 Bucs' win.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball against the Eagles during last year's 33-16 Bucs' win.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Passing yards props

During the first two weeks of the season, betting the under on Jalen Hurts passing yards was the winning play. The quarterback threw for fewer than 160 yards in each game, but in last week’s performance against the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts hit the over, throwing for 226 yards.

Baker Mayfield is coming off two consecutive games throwing over 210 passing yards. In their meeting last season, Mayfield threw for 347 yards while Hurts threw for 158 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 187 passing yards and Mayfield’s over/under is set at around 223 passing yards.

FanDuel

Baker Mayfield
Over
223.5 (-114)
Under
223.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
187.5 (-114)
Under
187.5 (-114)

DraftKings:

Baker Mayfield
Over
223.5 (-111)
Under
223.5 (-113)
Jalen Hurts
Over
187.5 (-113)
Under
187.5 (-111)

Passing touchdown props

Passing yards weren’t the only numbers that changed drastically for Hurts in Week 3. After failing to record a passing touchdown in the first two and a half games, Hurts connected on three touchdown passes in the second half. Mayfield has thrown for six touchdowns in three contests, and while he’ll be without top receiver Mike Evans this week, he is expected to get another favorite target back from injury in Chris Godwin.

FanDuel

Baker Mayfield
Over
1.5 (+124)
Under
1.5 (-166)
Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+178)
Under
1.5 (-245)

DraftKings

Baker Mayfield
Over
1.5 (+136)
Under
1.5 (-174)
Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+166)
Under
1.5 (-215)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby tackles Eagles running back Saquon Barkley during last year's matchup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby tackles Eagles running back Saquon Barkley during last year's matchup.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Rushing props

Running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 90 yards in every Eagles game this season, and finished with just 46 yards against the Rams. Bucky Irving, the Bucs’ leading rusher, ran for 66 yards in last week’s win over the New York Jets.

In last year’s meeting, Barkley rushed for 84 yards and Hurts rushed for 20 yards, while Irving rushed for 49 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Barkley’s rushing yards over/under set at around 82 yards, Hurts’ is set around 41 yards, and Irving’s is set at around 64 yards.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
81.5 (-114)
Under
81.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
40.5 (-114)
Under
40.5 (-114)
Bucky Irving
Over
64.5 (-114)
Under
64.5 (-114)
Baker Mayfield
Over
17.5 (-114)
Under
17.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
82.5 (-111)
Under
82.5 (-113)
Jalen Hurts
Over
41.5 (-114)
Under
41.5 (-111)
Bucky Irving
Over
64.5 (-109)
Under
64.5 (-115)
Baker Mayfield
Over
17.5 (-113)
Under
17.5 (-111)

Receiving props

Brown is coming off a big week that saw him record six receptions for 109 yards. Meanwhile, Smith finished with eight receptions for 60 yards. Both receivers were absent in last year’s meeting.

Without Evans, Tampa Bay will turn to rookie Emeka Egbuka — and is also expected to get Godwin back from injury. With so many questions around the Bucs receiving corps, there weren’t odds for every player at every book, and there weren’t odds for Godwin posted at either.

FanDuel

A.J. Brown
Over
61.5 (-114)
Under
61.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
49.5 (-114)
Under
49.5 (-114)
Dallas Goedert
Over
34.5 (-114)
Under
34.5 (-114)
Bucky Irving
Over
23.5 (-114)
Under
23.5 (-114)

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
59.5 (-110)
Under
59.5 (-114)
DeVonta Smith
Over
49.5 (-113)
Under
49.5 (-111)
Dallas Goedert
Over
35.5 (-114)
Under
35.5 (-110)
Saquon Barkley
Over
15.5 (-112)
Under
15.5 (-112)
Emeka Egbuka
Over
62.5 (-110)
Under
62.5 (-114)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka scores a touchdown the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka scores a touchdown the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.Read moreDanny Karnik / AP

Touchdown scorers

In Week 3 for the Eagles, Hurts, Brown, Smith, and Goedert all found the end zone. For the Bucs offense, it was only Evans who found the end zone in their 29-27 win over the Jets. Hurts and Barkley enter Sunday’s game as the favorites to score a touchdown.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Anytime
-135
First TD
+480
Saquon Barkley
Anytime
-135
First TD
+480
Bucky Irving
Anytime
+110
First TD
+650
Emeka Egbuka
Anytime
+175
First TD
+1000
A.J. Brown
Anytime
+190
First TD
+950

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Anytime
-145
First TD
+425
Jalen Hurts
Anytime
-140
First TD
+450
Bucky Irving
Anytime
+115
First TD
+650
A.J. Brown
Anytime
+160
First TD
+850
Emeka Egbuka
Anytime
+160
First TD
+950
