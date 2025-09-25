Eagles still favored vs. Bucs; plus prop bets for Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Baker Mayfield, and more

On Sunday, the 3-0 Eagles will travel to Raymond James Stadium for a Week 4 matchup with the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As both teams prepare to spoil one another’s undefeated start, here’s a look at the updated odds and some interesting prop bets from FanDuel and DraftKings …

The last time the Eagles traveled to Tampa — one year ago, in Week 4 of the 2024 season — they were blown out, 33-16. The Eagles were without starting wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who are both healthy as they aim to put an end to the Bucs’ early success.

Both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as the favorites to open the week, with FanDuel listing them as 3-point favorites while DraftKings had them as 2.5-point favorites. Since then, those odds have slightly changed. The Eagles are now listed as 3.5-point favorites at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Spread: Bucs +3.5 (-115); Eagles -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: Bucs (+162); Eagles (-194) Total: Over 44.5 (-102); Under 44.5 (-120)

DraftKings

Spread: Bucs +3.5 (+115); Eagles -3.5 (-105) Moneyline: Bucs (+164); Eagles (-198) Total: Over 43.5 (-115); Under 43.5 (-105)

» READ MORE: Bucs coach Todd Bowles is a Tush Push fan, but don’t call him a ‘hero’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball against the Eagles during last year's 33-16 Bucs' win. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Passing yards props

During the first two weeks of the season, betting the under on Jalen Hurts passing yards was the winning play. The quarterback threw for fewer than 160 yards in each game, but in last week’s performance against the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts hit the over, throwing for 226 yards.

Baker Mayfield is coming off two consecutive games throwing over 210 passing yards. In their meeting last season, Mayfield threw for 347 yards while Hurts threw for 158 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 187 passing yards and Mayfield’s over/under is set at around 223 passing yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Baker Mayfield Over 223.5 (-114) Under 223.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 187.5 (-114) Under 187.5 (-114)

DraftKings:

Over Under Baker Mayfield Over 223.5 (-111) Under 223.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts Over 187.5 (-113) Under 187.5 (-111)

» READ MORE: The Eagles are taking steps ahead of a hot day in Tampa, but their current flaws threaten to make them moot

Passing touchdown props

Passing yards weren’t the only numbers that changed drastically for Hurts in Week 3. After failing to record a passing touchdown in the first two and a half games, Hurts connected on three touchdown passes in the second half. Mayfield has thrown for six touchdowns in three contests, and while he’ll be without top receiver Mike Evans this week, he is expected to get another favorite target back from injury in Chris Godwin.

FanDuel

Over Under Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 (+124) Under 1.5 (-166) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+178) Under 1.5 (-245)

DraftKings

Over Under Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 (+136) Under 1.5 (-174) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+166) Under 1.5 (-215)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby tackles Eagles running back Saquon Barkley during last year's matchup. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Rushing props

Running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for under 90 yards in every Eagles game this season, and finished with just 46 yards against the Rams. Bucky Irving, the Bucs’ leading rusher, ran for 66 yards in last week’s win over the New York Jets.

In last year’s meeting, Barkley rushed for 84 yards and Hurts rushed for 20 yards, while Irving rushed for 49 yards. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Barkley’s rushing yards over/under set at around 82 yards, Hurts’ is set around 41 yards, and Irving’s is set at around 64 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 81.5 (-114) Under 81.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 40.5 (-114) Under 40.5 (-114) Bucky Irving Over 64.5 (-114) Under 64.5 (-114) Baker Mayfield Over 17.5 (-114) Under 17.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 82.5 (-111) Under 82.5 (-113) Jalen Hurts Over 41.5 (-114) Under 41.5 (-111) Bucky Irving Over 64.5 (-109) Under 64.5 (-115) Baker Mayfield Over 17.5 (-113) Under 17.5 (-111)

» READ MORE: Let’s delve into the Eagles’ weird and unhappy history with the Tampa Bay Bucs | Mike Sielski

Receiving props

Brown is coming off a big week that saw him record six receptions for 109 yards. Meanwhile, Smith finished with eight receptions for 60 yards. Both receivers were absent in last year’s meeting.

Without Evans, Tampa Bay will turn to rookie Emeka Egbuka — and is also expected to get Godwin back from injury. With so many questions around the Bucs receiving corps, there weren’t odds for every player at every book, and there weren’t odds for Godwin posted at either.

FanDuel

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 61.5 (-114) Under 61.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 49.5 (-114) Under 49.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 34.5 (-114) Under 34.5 (-114) Bucky Irving Over 23.5 (-114) Under 23.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 59.5 (-110) Under 59.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 49.5 (-113) Under 49.5 (-111) Dallas Goedert Over 35.5 (-114) Under 35.5 (-110) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-112) Under 15.5 (-112) Emeka Egbuka Over 62.5 (-110) Under 62.5 (-114)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka scores a touchdown the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Read more Danny Karnik / AP

Touchdown scorers

In Week 3 for the Eagles, Hurts, Brown, Smith, and Goedert all found the end zone. For the Bucs offense, it was only Evans who found the end zone in their 29-27 win over the Jets. Hurts and Barkley enter Sunday’s game as the favorites to score a touchdown.

FanDuel

Anytime First TD Jalen Hurts Anytime -135 First TD +480 Saquon Barkley Anytime -135 First TD +480 Bucky Irving Anytime +110 First TD +650 Emeka Egbuka Anytime +175 First TD +1000 A.J. Brown Anytime +190 First TD +950

DraftKings

Anytime First TD Saquon Barkley Anytime -145 First TD +425 Jalen Hurts Anytime -140 First TD +450 Bucky Irving Anytime +115 First TD +650 A.J. Brown Anytime +160 First TD +850 Emeka Egbuka Anytime +160 First TD +950