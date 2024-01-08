Eagles-Giants takeaways: Bucs’ Todd Bowles may be a nightmare matchup for Nick Sirianni and Brian Johnson

The Eagles went to MetLife Stadium hoping to halt their free fall, but things only worsened for them heading into the playoffs 1-5 in their last six.

The 27-10 loss to the New York Giants didn’t have any impact on their playoff seeding, but the inability to get things on track compounded by injuries to key players will linger into next Monday’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s what we learned from the ugly loss:

Bowles matchup looms large

Any notion that the Eagles got a favorable draw playing the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round should be dispelled by now.

After watching the Eagles mishandle extra rushers with regularity against the Giants on Sunday, the upcoming matchup against Todd Bowles is a nightmare scenario.

Advertisement

Like Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Bowles blitzes at a high clip. The Giants and Bucs rank second and third in blitz rate, respectively. Unlike the Giants, who ranked 20th in defensive DVOA and 26th in points allowed this season, Tampa Bay has been productive running a scheme built around exotic blitz looks. Bowles’ group finished the regular season 14th in DVOA and seventh in points allowed.

Against the Giants, the Eagles offense struggled to sort out extra rushers throughout the first half to a confounding degree. The Giants blitzed Hurts on 56% of his dropbacks and he went 5-for-12 for 41 yards and an interception on those plays according to Pro Football Focus.

Overall, Hurts finished 7-for-16 for 55 yards and dislocated the middle finger on his throwing hand when Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke got pressure on a delayed blitz and hit Hurts’ hand as he threw. Hurts didn’t miss any snaps because of the injury, but was pulled just before halftime trailing 24-0 with a handful of other offensive and defensive starters.

» READ MORE: Source: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts didn’t fracture the middle finger on his throwing hand

The lack of adjustments against the blitz, both in terms of shifting protections and adjusting route concepts, isn’t a new concern for the Eagles offense. It’s been an issue dating back to Sirianni’s first year when, somewhat ironically, Hurts struggled in the wild-card round against the Bucs with Bowles as the defensive coordinator. Hurts was blitzed on half of his dropbacks in that 28-22 loss and struggled, completing just 54.5% of his passes and throwing two interceptions when facing extra rushers.

This year, Hurts was the second-most blitzed quarterback in the NFL behind only Packers signal caller Jordan Love according to PFF. Hurts completed 62.6% of his passes against the blitz with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions for a passer rating of 80.5, which ranks 29th among qualifying quarterbacks.

Sirianni said postgame that the scheme’s answers against Martindale’s blitzes “weren’t good enough.” Can they fix it in time for next week?

» READ MORE: Bucs coach Todd Bowles says Eagles are a ‘tough team to beat’ despite recent struggles

Busted rush

It turns out the alarming performance from the Eagles’ pass rush two weeks ago against the New York Giants wasn’t an anomaly.

After managing just one sack against a historically bad Giants offensive line two weeks ago, the Eagles had two in the regular-season finale. The first came from reserve defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu with some help from fellow reserve Moro Ojomo. The second came from Kelee Ringo on a cornerback blitz, meaning the drought from the Eagles top pass rushers will now persist into the postseason.

Josh Sweat hasn’t recorded a sack since Oct. 5 and Haason Reddick has been shut out in each of the last four games. Reddick was deployed in coverage twice in limited snaps on Sunday one week removed from dropping a season-high seven times against the Cardinals.

The rotation behind the top two rushers hasn’t been any more productive this season. Rookie Nolan Smith finished the regular season with one sack and had just eight pressures. Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham, one year removed from a career-high 11 sacks, had three sacks and 29 pressures this season. For what it’s worth, Texans defensive end Derek Barnett, waived by the Eagles midway through the season after having a limited role in the defense, has 2.5 sacks in his last four games with Houston.

Considering the Giants gave up 85 sacks this season, the second-most in NFL history behind only the 1986 Eagles, the lack of production continues to defy the level of investment in the defensive front and the organizational philosophy to build the defense around the pass rush.

Something has to change, but those changes will likely have to wait until the offseason at this point.

» READ MORE: Inside the Eagles’ dejected locker room, some don’t quite know what to say about their struggles

Busted coverage

When assessing the Eagles’ defensive regression, there’s responsibility to go around.

Even against Tyrod Taylor dealing with a thumb injury that initially knocked him out of the game, the Eagles’ secondary looked overmatched against the Giants’ passing game Sunday. Taylor, coming in for Tommy DeVito after the undrafted quarterback suffered an apparent leg injury, threw for 297 yards and completed 71.9% of his passes against a secondary that lost both of its starting safeties by halftime.

Going into the playoffs, the Eagles have an unenviable quandary on the back end. They don’t have the personnel to play man coverage consistently and they don’t have the continuity to play zone with any level of cohesion. The group also tallied 10 missed tackles, according to PFF, including three from Zach Cunningham.

» READ MORE: Defense has missed Zach Cunningham — yes, a linebacker! Don’t tell Howie Roseman

The Bucs may not have an elite offense — they ranked 20th in both offensive DVOA and points scored in the regular season — but even struggling teams have been able to put up numbers against this Eagles defense the last month.

Goedert’s step back

After two seasons where he made a strong case as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, Dallas Goedert returned to the pack this year.

On a per game basis, his 2023 numbers are more reminiscent of the years he spent behind Zach Ertz than the last two seasons as a featured member of the passing game. He averaged a career-low 1.33 yards per route run according to PFF, which ranked 18th among qualifying tight ends. He finished with a career-high 59 catches, but his 42.3 yards per game are the lowest he’s managed since 2019 and his three touchdowns tie the previous career low he had both last season and in 2020.

Similar to his first few seasons spent behind Ertz, Goedert’s production feels like more of a product of his surroundings rather than his individual ability.

Given the lack of rhythm the Eagles offense had for most of the season, it’s hard to lay the drop in efficiency at Goedert’s feet. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both surpassing the 1,000-yard mark is also important to remember when looking at his production, but Sunday’s game was surprisingly light on targets for Goedert once the two receivers were unavailable. Goedert was on the field for 12 passing plays on Sunday and was targeted just three times, logging one catch for three yards.

Especially with Brown and Smith both dealing with injuries at the start of the week, the tight end’s role may need to be re-evaluated for the postseason.