Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was back inside the team’s headquarters Friday after he missed the first two days of practice.

The Eagles excused Brown due to personal reasons, although Brown revealed Friday afternoon that he was away from the team to witness the birth of his second child. Brown’s girlfriend, Kelsey, gave birth to A.J. Brown Jr., around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Brown.

“My baby boy is healthy, mom is healthy,” he said with a smile. Brown intends to keep his name as is on the back of his jersey.

» READ MORE: Eagles-Jaguars predictions: Our picks for Week 4 vs. Doug Pederson

Brown, who was still sporting a hospital bracelet around his right wrist, confirmed he’ll be ready to go Sunday, when the Eagles (3-0) host the Jaguars (2-1) at Lincoln Financial Field. Brown is the first Eagles receiver to record 20 receptions and 300-plus receiving yards through the first three games since Terrell Owens in 2005.

“The mental part of the game doesn’t change for me,” Brown said. “I’m doing everything I can to be ready to go. I try to separate my work and home life. When I go home, I’m a father. When I’m in the building, I’m working. Once the kids go to bed (Brown also has a 2-year old daughter, Jersee), I do what I need to do to get ready for the game...Sleep is tough. It’s been a tough 48 hours. But I’ll make sure I get some rest before the game.”

» READ MORE: Eagles’ win total number is all the way up to 12.5. Should you buy or sell?

Brown concluded: “It was a breath of fresh air to get outside for practice. I’ve been inside the hospital for 48 hours straight. To be around the guys, they welcomed me back and supported me while I was gone. So I was happy to be back.”

Defensive line recognized by Sirianni

After recording 2½ sacks and five QB hits during last Sunday’s win over Washington, Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It was the first POW honor of his 13-year career. Graham, 34, is the longest-tenured athlete in Philadelphia.

Graham finally earned his flowers, but coach Nick Sirianni made sure everybody was recognized. Sirianni awarded all of the defensive linemen with an honorary game ball. The balls were distributed at each defensive lineman’s locker stall on Thursday.

“It’s just motivating for me to be part of that, and seeing that firsthand what the older guys did,” defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu said. “There’s more work to be done. Everybody knows that. BG has been a true vet ever since I first got here. It’s been great having him, he’s never going to steer us wrong. The biggest pass-rush technique he’s helped me with is my get-off. He emphasizes that to all the young guys.”

» READ MORE: A closer look at new edge rusher Haason Reddick’s usage in Eagles' scheme

The defensive linemen/edge rushers combined for eight of the nine sacks against former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Any time you have a nine-sack game, the entire defensive line is getting a game ball because they created pressure,” Sirianni said. “It was cool to see BG get that award and cool to see Jalen Hurts get the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. That doesn’t happen unless the team is clicking, and the guys know it’s all about the team, but it’s great to get those individuals recognized.”

Minshew welcomes back old teammates

Gardner Minshew left Jacksonville on a sour note, but Sunday’s game doesn’t hold any extra meaning for the Eagles backup quarterback.

Minshew, who was unseated as the Jaguars’ starter by Trevor Lawrence and subsequently traded to the Eagles just before the 2021 season, said he holds no ill will toward his former team.

“I’m excited to see some of those guys,” Minshew said. “I got a lot of friends over there, so that’d be cool and it’s always better competing against your friends.”

» READ MORE: How Jalen Hurts’ deeper understanding of the Eagles offense has earned him trust

Minshew started 20 games over two seasons with the Jags after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Former Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer had Minshew and Lawrence split reps with the first-team offense during training camp but jettisoned Minshew once they predictably named Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, the starter.

Despite the awkward arrangement for the two, Minshew said he developed an appreciation for Lawrence’s disposition. The former Clemson star was a five-star high school recruit and was considered one of the best NFL quarterback prospects in recent memory.

“He’s one of my favorite people I’ve been around,” Minshew said. “He’s such a humble, down-to-earth guy for a guy that’s been told how great he is his whole life. It’s really awesome to see how genuine he is. So it’s been cool to see him have success this year, too.”

Earlier this year, Minshew confirmed an ESPN report that he went into Sirianni’s office last season asking what he could do to earn the starting quarterback job for the team. Sirianni told him the team was sticking with Hurts.

» READ MORE: What to know about Doug Pederson’s return to Philly with the first-place Jaguars

Minshew is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league — he started two games last season and went 1-1 while completing 68.3% of his passes — but he said he’s at peace with his current role as the Eagles’ No. 2.

“I’m just trying to get better and help the team win,” Minshew said. “So if I can do that by going out playing a great week on scout team, I’m getting better. I’m getting us better. So it’s all I can ask for.”

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Doug Pederson. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday