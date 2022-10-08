It’s Week 5 of the NFL season, and there’s just one undefeated team left in the league. The Eagles will look to go 5-0 on Sunday when they travel to play the Cardinals (2-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Jalen Hurts will go head-to-head with Kyler Murray for the second time in the pros. Both quarterbacks share similarities. They transferred to Oklahoma to conclude their college careers, although they never actually were teammates. Murray won the Heisman Trophy in 2018, while Hurts joined the Sooners the following season.

They’ll also face former teammate Zach Ertz, who spent eight-plus seasons with the Eagles. He was traded to the Cardinals last October in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick. The Eagles used that selection in a package sent to Houston to move up in the first round and ultimately select Jordan Davis with pick No. 13.

The Eagles currently are 5.5-point favorites, and oddsmakers at FanDuel have them at -255 on the money line with a total of 49.5.

So who’s picking the Eagles to remain undefeated? For the most part, experts are going with the favorites and taking them to beat the Cardinals over -5.5, but some believe Philly’s winning streak will come to an end as Arizona starts to find its footing.

Let’s take a look at some predictions from the local and national media, starting right here with our own Eagles beat writers …

Inquirer beat writer predictions

Our writers are on the same page over the outcome of this game, saying the Eagles will notch out another victory on the road — and for good reason.

It’s going to be hard to pick against them. I had this upcoming road trip to Arizona as a loss before the season, but will no longer consider my preseason prognostications after I got the Vikings game wrong. The Cardinals are one of 15 NFL teams that are 2-2 after four weeks, and while some may be better or worse than .500, they are seemingly that mediocre. Prediction: Eagles 31, Cardinals 23 Jeff McLane https://www.inquirer.com/eagles/eagles-cardinals-predictions-week-5-20221007.html

For the rest of the predictions and how the Eagles could remain undefeated, despite having a few banged up players due to injuries

National media predictions

Here’s a look at what those around the country have to say about this week’s Eagles-Cardinals game ...

· ESPN.com: ESPN’s experts are rolling with the Birds, with the eight of them picking the Eagles.

· NFL.com: Gregg Rosenthal is going with the Eagles for the fifth week in a row. He’s also taking them to beat the Cardinals, 31-17, well over the -5.5 point spread. “Did the Cardinals find some answers defensively last week or did they just play the Panthers? My guess is the latter,” Rosenthal writes.

· CBS Sports: Six CBS writers are taking the Eagles. Ryan Wilson is the lone soul picking Arizona, taking them to win or loss by +5.5.

· Sports Illustrated: All five of the MMQB’s football writers are picking the Eagles over the Cardinals.

· Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab is picking the Cardinals (+5.5) over the Eagles. “Sometimes you have to turn off your brain when picking the NFL. Nothing that we’ve seen would lead you to believe the Cardinals are the right side. ... But it’s the NFL. Absolutely weird things happen every week and this spread has my antenna up,” writes Schwab.

· The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia is going with the Eagles -5.5, a surprise after he went with the underdog Jags to cover last week.

· Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Michael David Smith are picking the Eagles. “The Eagles are playing great football on both sides of the ball, and they should win this one easily,” Smith writes.

· Bleacher Report: Three of their seven experts are taking the Eagles to win. The consensus from their staff are predicting an Eagles win and not to cover the spread.

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the writers who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who the local writers for both teams are predicting ...

· The Arizona Republic: Jeremy Cluff is taking the Eagles, predicting a 38-35 matchup: “The Eagles have been the cream of the NFL crop so far this season, but the Cardinals did appear to find their footing in the second half against the Panthers. Philadelphia will win a thriller in Arizona.”

· PhillyVoice.com: Six of their seven writers are picking the Eagles.

· Bleeding Green Nation: Similar to last week, all six writers from the BGN staff are taking the Eagles.

· NJ.com: All five of their writers are going with the Eagles on Sunday, and only one reporter believes they won’t cover the spread.

