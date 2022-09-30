And then there was one. After the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins, 27-15, on Thursday night, your Eagles are the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

At 3-0 entering this weekend’s tussle with Doug Pedersen and the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, the Birds are flying high and are being tipped as a Super Bowl contender. At BetMGM, the Eagles currently have the third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +850, behind only the Buffalo Bills (+450) and Kansas City Chiefs (+800).

Is it time to start booking flights to Glendale for the Super Bowl and planning the parade down Broad Street? Not quite, but there are some good omens related to being the NFL’s last unbeaten.

Since 2000, the last remaining undefeated team has reached the Super Bowl on 10 occasions, the 2019 San Francisco 49ers being the last to do so. That said, only one of those teams, the 2006 Colts won the Big Game.

There is also some history of the Eagles being the last remaining undefeated team. The Eagles last held that distinction in 2004 when they started 7-0. That year, the Donovan McNabb-led Eagles reached the Super Bowl, coming up just short against the New England Patriots, 24-21. How long ago was 2004? Gas was $2.10 a gallon, Jalen Hurts was six years old, and Facebook was just being created!

This is the fourth time the Eagles have been the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten, with the team also doing it in 2004, 1981, and 1944. The 1944 Eagles started 5-0-2 but missed the playoffs while in 1981, a 6-0 start fizzled out in a Wild Card round loss.

The Eagles’ perfect start to this season may not end any time soon, either, as the Birds are favored in all 14 of their remaining games and could become the first team to finish a 17-game season unbeaten. Only the 1972 Dolphins (14-0) and 2007 Patriots (16-0) have finished a regular season unbeaten.