Eagles vs. Cardinals predictions: Expert picks for New Year’s Eve matchup in Philly

The Eagles finally snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over the New York Giants on Christmas Day. The Birds control their own destiny in the NFC East and still have a path to the one seed.

But first, they have to face former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals have struggled this year and have won just three games this season. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed two practices this week with an illness but is expected to play on Sunday.

The Eagles are 11.5 point favorites according to FanDuel, and if they want to overtake the 49ers and capture the top seed in the NFC, this is a game they have to win. But Gannon knows the Eagles better than almost anybody and could have some tricks up his sleeve.

Will the Eagles come away with a win to ring in the New Year? Here’s what the experts from the local and national media are predicting ahead of Sunday’s matchup, starting with our beat writers at the Inquirer...

Inquirer beat predictions

All four Inquirer beat writers are picking the Birds to beat the Cardinals this week. Here’s an excerpt from EJ Smith, who thinks the Eagles will come away with a victory...

This game will likely come down to the Eagles’ ability to get an early lead, string together lengthy drives, and get timely stops on defense. Gannon’s familiarity with Sirianni could make things more interesting than the spread might suggest, but the Eagles should be able to win this one comfortably. Prediction: Eagles 27, Cardinals 21 EJ Smith

National media predictions

Here’s what experts around the country think about the Eagles’ chances of coming away with a win on Sunday ...

ESPN.com: All 10 of their experts are backing the Birds against the Cardinals. NFL.com: All five experts are picking the Eagles to win this week, and all but one by double digits. CBS Sports: All eight panelists are picking the Birds straight up this week, but just two think they’ll cover the spread. Sports Illustrated: Six of SI’s seven experts are rolling with the Eagles this week. The Ringer: Sheil Kapadia makes his picks against the spread, but he’s picking the Eagles to win and cover. Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab also picks against the spread, but he’s backing the Birds to win and cover. The Athletic: Everyone’s feeling good about the Birds. All 12 of the Athletic’s experts are picking the Eagles to win. USA Today: All five experts are backing the Birds. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are picking the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: Four of their seven experts are picking the Cardinals to cover the spread, but the panel still picked the Eagles to win by two scores. Sporting News: Bill Bender picks the Eagles to win but the Cardinals to backdoor cover.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia and Arizona are predicting this week...