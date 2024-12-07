Eagles vs. Panthers predictions: Rounding up experts’ picks for Week 14

The Eagles (10-2) are aiming to extend their eight-game winning streak as they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Birds are looking like a true Super Bowl contender after a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Meanwhile, the struggling 3-9 Panthers have looked more competitive in their last four games.

The Eagles are currently 12-point favorites over the Panthers, who are coming off a 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Panthers quarterback — and former No. 1 overall pick — Bryce Young seems to be finding his rhythm, throwing for over 200 yards in each of his last two games.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith confirms plan to play against Carolina Panthers: ‘Count me in’

The Panthers bring the worst run defense in the NFL into this matchup against the No. 1 rushing offense behind a red-hot Saquon Barkley. Will the Eagles’ streak continue? Or will Young lead the Panthers to a win at Lincoln Financial Field? Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying:

Inquirer beat writers

We start with our own Eagles beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from EJ Smith’s prediction …

On the other side of the ball, even a resurgent version of Young doesn’t match the likes of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, or Matthew Stafford, all of whom struggled against this Eagles defense with superior supporting casts. The Eagles have matchup advantages in the secondary against Carolina’s receiving corps led by rookie Xavier Legette; if they’re able to take away Young’s options downfield, it could get ugly for the former No. 1 pick. Prediction: Eagles 31, Panthers 13 EJ Smith

To read more of Smith’s take, plus how our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: All eleven experts are picking the Birds this Sunday. NFL.com: All five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles. Bleacher Report: Three of eight experts for Bleacher Report picked the Eagles. CBS Sports: All eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both picked the Eagles, saying the Eagles keep chasing the Lions for the top seed in the NFC. Sports Illustrated: All six experts from Sports Illustrated picked the Eagles. Sporting News: Their expert also picked the Eagles to get the win.

» READ MORE: Panthers QB Bryce Young reflects on ‘the mark’ Eagles’ Jalen Hurts left on Alabama’s program

Local media predictions

Here’s what other media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …

Philly Voice: All four experts are picking the Eagles. Delaware Online: Nine of 13 panelists are backing the Eagles.

Eagles play in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.