Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles vs. Panthers predictions: Our writers make their picks for Week 14

The red-hot Eagles with Saquon Barkley going for the single-season franchise record for rushing yards could make for a lopsided game against the 3-9 Panthers.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is closing on the franchise record for most rushing yards in a season. Next up is the 3-9 Carolina Panthers.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is closing on the franchise record for most rushing yards in a season. Next up is the 3-9 Carolina Panthers.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
Teaser
More Details
Everything

The Eagles host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Here are our writers’ predictions for Week 14.

  1. Every writer is picking the 10-2 Eagles to beat the 3-9 Panthers by at least two touchdowns.

  2. Saquon Barkley is 108 yards away from LeSean McCoy’s Eagles franchise record for single-season rushing yards. The Panthers’ run defense has given up the most rushing yards of any NFL team this season.

  3. Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has improved following a midseason benching as Carolina has remained competitive in games, but now he faces Jalen Carter and the Eagles defense.