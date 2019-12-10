Buoyed by Brooks’ encouragement, playing as freely as he did as a rookie, Wentz led three TD drives that featured practice-squad call-ups Boston Scott, Greg Ward, and Josh Perkins, players so marginalized that neither the Eagles nor any other team wanted them on their roster. In the first half, he’d lost No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery and star right tackle Lane Johnson to lower leg injuries. They watched the rest of the game with No. 2 receiver Nelson Agholor and lead running back Jordan Howard, who weren’t available at all.