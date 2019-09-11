No ... he was beyond brilliant. He was transcendent, better even than his 28-for-39, 313-yard, three-touchdown, 121.0-rated statistics. It was the fifth-highest passer rating of his 41 starts, but in three of those games the Eagles never trailed, and in the other game they didn’t trail by more than a touchdown, and that was in the second quarter. Wentz connected on 51- and 53-yard touchdowns in DeSean Jackson’s homecoming, which distracted from the greater, more significant reality: Carson Wentz, burdened with an overstuffed playbook and ungodly pressure, has arrived.