“I hope our game doesn’t turn into a bunch of flops,” Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh said, smiling, when a reporter made a soccer analogy. Groh clearly believes this is unlikely. “I think you could probably nitpick on every play … Hopefully it just doesn’t slow the flow of the game down and that we just allow it to develop, and we work through it in the preseason ... I think we’re going to have to get into the preseason games and use those as a litmus test to try to figure that out.