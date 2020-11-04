Wentz’s accuracy and turnover issues aside, he’s also on pace to be sacked a staggering 64 times. His previous season-high came last year, when he was sacked 37 times. For reference, the league-high for sacks last season was a three-way tie at 48. It’s easy to understand the role the Eagles' makeshift offensive line has in Wentz’s constant pressure — the group has used seven different configurations in eight games — but the advanced stats tell a different story than conventional wisdom might suggest. The Eagles' offensive line is eighth in the league in pass-block win rate, which measures how often an offensive front gives its quarterback 2.5 seconds to throw, the amount of time widely considered adequate protection.