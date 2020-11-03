From his playing days, especially his seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, until now, Pederson has been consistent about this: In his heart of hearts, he doesn’t particularly admire a cautious quarterback, and he sure as hell doesn’t want to coach one. His years as Brett Favre’s teammate inform his entire coaching philosophy. He doesn’t want Wentz to play less aggressively. It doesn’t matter whether the primary receiver is DeSean Jackson, who can track a deep pass like a Gold Glove centerfielder can track a tricky fly ball, or John Hightower, who veers around the field as if he has no clue where the pass might land. Pederson wants Wentz to be daring, to take those shots down the field, regardless of how many turnovers result.