The Eagles announced a shuffling of their scouting department Thursday, including in the announcement the promotion of Catherine Raiche to vice president of football operations. The NFL Network said this makes Raiche “the new highest-ranking female in personnel in NFL history,” though that title has changed hands a few times lately, and probably will again.

The Eagles also promoted Ameena Soliman from player personnel coordinator — an administrative role — to pro scout. She is believed to be the first woman to become a scout for the organization.

The Eagles declined to make Raiche or Soliman available for comment.

Indications are that Raiche, the former assistant general manager of the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes, will have duties similar to those of Andrew Berry in 2019, before Berry became general manager of the Cleveland Browns. Berry’s role with the Eagles was a bit nebulous, but he was involved with scouting, contracts, personnel, and research, and functioned as an adviser to general manager Howie Roseman.

Soliman, a Temple grad who worked with the football team there, began her Eagles career as an intern in 2018. She gained a reputation for compiling detailed scouting reports, according to a 2020 story on the Eagles’ website.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell has been hired as a personnel executive — similar to the consulting role John Dorsey held last year before taking a more substantive job with the Detroit Lions. Former Eagles pro scouting director Brandon Brown is now director of player personnel, but he has a co-director, former assistant director Ian Cunningham.

Bryce Johnston, a contracts and salary cap expert, is going from director of football administration to senior director of football transactions.

Jeff Scott comes over from the Washington Football Team to be a senior pro scout. Phil Bhaya moves from Northeast area scout to Southeast, Matt Holland takes over the Northeast after having served as a senior pro scout, and former intern Evan Pritt is now a scouting assistant.

The changes don’t seem to affect senior football management — Andy Weidl remains the player personnel vice president, and Tom Donahoe remains senior adviser, despite his much-publicized on-camera dispute with Roseman over the team’s decision to trade back in the third round of the draft.