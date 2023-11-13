Eagles slight underdogs in Super Bowl rematch with Chiefs on ‘Monday Night Football’

A week from today, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will meet for the first time since their Super Bowl LVII matchup in February, when the Chiefs prevailed over the Eagles, 38-35.

There has been no Super Bowl hangover for either squad, with both teams sitting atop their respective conferences entering this matchup, fresh off a bye week.

The Eagles will make the trip to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2017, a 27-20 win for the Chiefs. The Birds enter this game as underdogs for the first time all season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds ahead of the prime-time matchup.

Eagles vs. Chiefs odds (via BetMGM)

Spread line: Eagles (+2.5) vs Chiefs Money line: Eagles (+120) vs Chiefs (-145) Over/under: 46.5

The line has hovered between 2.5 and three points since the betting lines opened in May during the NFL’s schedule release. The Chiefs were three-point favorites during the summer and remain favorites entering this game, despite scoring just two touchdowns over their last two games.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are riding the duo of Hurts and A.J. Brown, with the pair connecting for four touchdowns over the last three games. The Birds offense will have to come up big once again as they begin a tough five-game stretch, beginning with the Chiefs, then facing the Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks in consecutive weeks over the next month.

If the Eagles want the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed for the second year in a row, they will have to win games like this to preserve their one-game lead over the Detroit Lions, who are 7-2 and have a win over the Chiefs themselves.

