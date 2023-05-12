We knew who the Eagles were playing and where. Now, after the NFL officially released the full schedule Thursday for next season, we know when.

The Eagles won’t open their season with a Super Bowl LVII rematch in Kansas City. Instead, the Eagles travel to New England to face the Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowls LII and XXXIX.

That Kansas City game is instead a Monday Night showdown in November. And the Eagles are underdogs by the same score of February’s Super Bowl defeat (three points).

Prior to Thursday’s release, the Eagles and NFL had already made two games official: home games in December vs. the 49ers and Giants. The Eagles, no surprise as NFC favorites, were installed as the favorite in both of those games at FanDuel.

Now, with the full schedule out, we have a full season worth of way-too-early lines to look at. FanDuel only had a select few games on the board as of Friday morning. But DraftKings had markets open for the entire NFL schedule.

Here’s a week-by-week look at the Eagles’ games.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. Subject to change.

Week 1: Eagles (-4.5) at Patriots

What could be better for Eagles fans than starting the season 1-0 and spoiling a Tom Brady celebration in Foxborough?

Week 2: Eagles (-5.5) vs. Vikings

The Eagles hosted the Vikings in prime time in Week 2 last year and rolled, 24-7. This time around it’s a Thursday night game.

Week 3: Eagles (-6) at Buccaneers

The first of two road Monday Night Football games for the Eagles.

Week 4: Eagles Eagles (-7) vs. Commanders

Last season’s home game vs. Washington spoiled an undefeated record.

Week 5: Eagles (-4.5) at Rams

Expect to see a lot of green inside SoFi Stadium.

Week 6: Eagles (+1) at Jets

Underdogs for the first time all season. On the road against Aaron Rodgers and a really good defense. Should be a fun game.

Week 7: Eagles (-2.5) vs. Dolphins

Sunday Night Football marks the third national game in the first seven for the Eagles.

Week 8: Eagles (-4) at Commanders

Twice in five games for these two NFC East rivals.

Week 9: Eagles (-3) vs. Cowboys

Welcome to November and a brutal stretch of football. At least the bye week is next.

Week 10: Bye

Take a breather, y’all.

Week 11: Eagles (+3) at Chiefs

You’ve already circled this game on your Eagles calendar. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters. We’ll know a lot more by Nov. 20 whether this looks like both a rematch and a preview. As expected, this game tops our list of the five biggest games of the Eagles’ season.

Week 12: Eagles (-1.5) vs. Bills

Playing the AFC’s best in back-to-back weeks is a pretty good test after a bye week.

Week 13: Eagles (-2.5) vs. 49ers

The NFC Championship game rematch opens with the Eagles as slight favorites.

Week 14: Eagles (+1) at Cowboys

The stretch of playing against playoff teams continues ... and it’s not done yet.

Week 15: Eagles (-2) at Seahawks

It’s still not done ...

Week 16: Eagles (-7) vs. Giants

Phew. Merry Christmas. That’s seven straight against playoff teams from this past season.

Week 17: Eagles (-10) vs. Cardinals

In an ideal world, the Eagles have clinched the best record in the NFC and this one could matter little. In the less-than-ideal world where it’s a game the Eagles need, at least they’ll be big favorites.

Week 18: Eagles (-2.5) at Giants

If you’re counting, this makes 14 of 17 games the Eagles are early favorites in.

Now, let’s play ball (in four months).

