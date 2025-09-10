Jason Kelce weighs in on Jalen Carter ‘Spit-gate,’ Kevin Hart and Rob Riggle preview Eagles-Chiefs on ‘New Heights’

With the NFL season in full swing, Jason and Travis Kelce had quite the busy weekend. Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs were competing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, while Jason returned for his second year on Monday Night Countdown ahead of the Minnesota Vikings’ matchup against the Chicago Bears.

But Week 2 brings the brothers back together, as Travis prepares to compete against Jason’s former team — and the one his new fiancée Taylor Swift grew up rooting for — in a Super Bowl rematch at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kelce’s asked actors and comedians Kevin Hart, a lifelong Eagles fan, and Rob Riggle, a lifelong Chiefs fan, to preview the game on the latest episode of New Heights.

They discussed Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott, the differences between Arrowhead Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field, and much more. Here’s everything you missed …

‘Spit-gate’

The Eagles had a bizarre start to the season in their home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Before the first play from scrimmage, Eagles’ fullback Ben VanSumeren suffered a knee injury and Eagles’ defensive tackle Jalen Carter was disqualified from the game for spitting on Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott. He was later fined and suspended for one game, although the NFL is considering his missed game against Dallas as time served.

“I remember turning to Richard Green, one of the owners of the Eagles, I’m sitting right next to him and I’m like ‘What the heck happened,’” Jason said. “And he said, ‘He spit on him.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ And then I’m going online on Twitter to find out. [Jalen] hocks a loogie right on Dak. I think everybody knows that now. And I’m just like, ‘Why the [expletive]? What are we doing?’ I don’t understand why that would happen and it was just a very frustrating moment — not only because he’s one of our best players but it’s just a really awful thing to kind of be out there.

“It’s an awful thing to be part of as a fan base, as an organization, and for that player. He’s a great player, he has had all of these character things or whatever surround him. And then to do this, all of that starts getting brought back up. This sucks on so many levels. He has to be smarter than this. He has to be better than this. … He has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in this era of football. That’s how good this kid can be. That’s how dominant he has been to this point. Don’t let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career, person, and legacy you can build. Especially in this city.”

The broadcast later revealed that Prescott spit on the ground in the direction of the Eagles before Carter spit back. But, none of that matters to former Eagles center Kelce.

“Everybody saw Dak spit afterward, whatever,” Jason said. “Channel that. … You got four quarters now to have Dak spitting toward you on your mind to take that out on Tyler Booker and that’s the beautiful thing about football. You don’t need to do that back. You got four quarters to do something back to this dude … Now, moving forward we need you to be better than that, Jalen. We have to have you better than that. And you need to be better than that for yourself.”

‘We got to get A.J. Brown the ball’

The Eagles ended their season opener with a 24-20 win over the Cowboys. But fans and analysts alike noticed something unusual: A.J. Brown barely touched the ball. The veteran wide receiver’s lack of production is something Kelce believes need to change in Week 2.

“I thought Jalen Hurts played really well and took what the defense was giving him, was very smart, was very calculated,” Jason said. “But the one glaring thing is obviously we got to get [expletive] A.J. Brown the ball. I mean, I think that that’s — we can’t let a game get to that point without getting him the ball."

Brown didn’t touch the ball until the fourth quarter — finishing the night with one reception for eight yards on just one target.

“Listen, A.J.’s a great teammate,” Jason said. “He’s going to make sure he’s not making it vocalized in a negative way. You can’t let four quarters go by before this dude touches the ball. Not only to keep him happy, just to have the best offense. He’s the best player on the team. He should be touching the ball. I mean, I’m not throwing — Saquon’s pretty good too, Jalen’s pretty good. I mean, we have a lot of good players, fortunately, in Philadelphia.”

Travis responded: “You want to give that guy the ball if you’re the Eagles.”

Kevin Hart’s Eagles vs. Rob Riggle’s Chiefs

New Heights fans are used to hearing Travis and Jason preview Eagles-Chiefs games with the two teams meeting several times over the last three years. So to change it up and give fans something different, the Kelce brothers asked for two lifelong fans of both organizations to join the show and break down the upcoming matchup: actors Kevin Hart and Rob Riggle.

“This is what great moments are made of,” Riggle, a University of Kansas graduate, said. “This is what it is. You can’t have a comeback unless you start out a little rocky. So what? We lost the first game. It was in a totally different time zone. We were playing in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean for crying out loud. … We’re fighting the clock, we’re fighting the other team."

Hart, a Philadelphia native and lifelong Eagles fan, responded: “Spoken like a true loser.”

The last time these two teams met, the Eagles ended Chiefs’ hope of becoming the NFL’s first team to three-peat. The Birds walked out of the Superdome as world champions thanks to a one-sided, 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX.

Now, they’re preparing for a Week 2 matchup that doesn’t have the same juice as a Super Bowl, but Hart believes it could set the tone for the rest of the season.

“It’s a big game,” Hart said. “It sets the tone. I think this game definitely sends a message, right? I think we go in there, we handle business. It sends a message. The heads underneath those helmets of the Kansas City Chiefs will be left with a lot to think about. It’s like, ‘Holy [expletive], where are we? Who are we? And what are we? The Eagles are clearly trying to send a message, guys. And we clearly allowed that message to get delivered.’”

Arrowhead Stadium vs. Lincoln Financial Field

As the Eagles prepare to make their way to Arrowhead Stadium, Hart and Riggle discussed the differences between the teams’ stadiums and their fan bases.

“I think Arrowhead is a little safer,” Hart said. “I can see some fans in Arrowhead and I can wear an Eagles jersey and a fan in Arrowhead may say, ‘Good luck today,’ and I’ll go ‘[Expletive] you.’ And it’s just because of the way I was raised in Philadelphia. We just have a different energy about us. But, I’ll give Arrowhead that. It’s a little safer.”

Riggle agreed that Eagles fans are different from most fan bases in terms of their passion.

“You never have to guess where you stand with an Eagles fan and I appreciate that,” Riggle said. “They will throw punches. They will throw hands. They will tell you to [expletive] in the parking lot. They shove people down stairs. … You never have to guess where you stand with an Eagles fan.”