Eagles-Chiefs odds: Early look at the spread and point total for Week 2 matchup, plus Super Bowl and MVP updates
Will the Eagles beat the Chiefs again? Here are the early odds ahead of Sunday’s game — as well as some fresh year-end award odds.
The Eagles had a successful open to the season, beating the Dallas Cowboys at home getting out to an early 1-0 start. The team will be back in action on Sunday for a Super Bowl LIX (and LVII) rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
From the Birds’ chances against Kansas City to updates on potential year-end award winners — including Jalen Hurts’ NFL MVP chances — here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 2 odds
The last time the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs met, green and white confetti rained down inside Caesar’s Superdome as the Birds hoisted up the Lombardi trophy following a one-sided 40-22 victory. Now, the two teams meet again in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs are coming off a tough 27-21 loss in Brazil to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Eagles are riding off a victory against their division rivals. In the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch, FanDuel and DraftKings — at least for now — are split on which team enters as the favorite.
Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-120), Chiefs -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline: Eagles (-110), Eagles (-106)
Total: Over 46.5 (-112) / Under 46.5 (-108)
Spread: Chiefs +0.5 (-108), Eagles -0.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Chiefs (-105), Eagles (-115)
Total: Over 46.5 (-118) / Under 46.5 (-102)
NFC East odds update
After Week 1, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East, but their perceived lead over the Washington Commanders has dipped slightly. Still, the Eagles and Commanders widened the gap from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, after handing both teams their first losses of the season.
NFC odds update
After the Birds’ win over the Cowboys, they are still favorites to win the conference, but it’s getting tighter. The Green Bay Packers remain behind the Eagles after their win over the Detroit Lions, but they’ve gone from +650 to +410 at FanDuel, just behind the Eagles, and made a similar move at DraftKings. The Commanders also started to slightly creep up in DraftKings’ odds.
Super Bowl 60 odds update
After Week 1, there wasn’t a ton of movement among Super Bowl odds, especially for the Eagles. The top four teams from last week — the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Eagles, and Chiefs — all remain in the top five, however, the Commanders and Packers have now entered the mix.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds slightly increased at both sportsbooks after his Week 1 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 152 yards and rush for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen became the favorite after the Bills’ dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens — taking Lamar Jackson’s top spot. Saquon Barkley, however, appears to be falling fast after a so-so start to the season — at least by his standards.
Offensive player of the year
Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry has leapfrogged Barkley to take the top spot as the favorite for offensive player of the year. Barkley finished with just 60 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1, while Henry ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns (and a costly fumble) in the Ravens’ 41-40 loss to the Bills.
