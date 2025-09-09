Eagles-Chiefs odds: Early look at the spread and point total for Week 2 matchup, plus Super Bowl and MVP updates

The Eagles had a successful open to the season, beating the Dallas Cowboys at home getting out to an early 1-0 start. The team will be back in action on Sunday for a Super Bowl LIX (and LVII) rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

From the Birds’ chances against Kansas City to updates on potential year-end award winners — including Jalen Hurts’ NFL MVP chances — here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 2 odds

The last time the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs met, green and white confetti rained down inside Caesar’s Superdome as the Birds hoisted up the Lombardi trophy following a one-sided 40-22 victory. Now, the two teams meet again in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs with the football past Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LIX game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Chiefs are coming off a tough 27-21 loss in Brazil to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Eagles are riding off a victory against their division rivals. In the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch, FanDuel and DraftKings — at least for now — are split on which team enters as the favorite.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-120), Chiefs -1.5 (-102) Moneyline: Eagles (-110), Eagles (-106) Total: Over 46.5 (-112) / Under 46.5 (-108)

DraftKings

Spread: Chiefs +0.5 (-108), Eagles -0.5 (-112) Moneyline: Chiefs (-105), Eagles (-115) Total: Over 46.5 (-118) / Under 46.5 (-102)

After Week 1, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East, but their perceived lead over the Washington Commanders has dipped slightly. Still, the Eagles and Commanders widened the gap from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, after handing both teams their first losses of the season.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current -165 Previous -145 Commanders Current +200 Previous +220 Cowboys Current +1000 Previous +700 Giants Current +2700 Previous +1700

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current -160 Previous -145 Commanders Current +170 Previous +200 Cowboys Current +1300 Previous +850 Giants Current +3500 Previous +1800

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carries during the first quarter of the NFL playoff wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Philadelphia. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

After the Birds’ win over the Cowboys, they are still favorites to win the conference, but it’s getting tighter. The Green Bay Packers remain behind the Eagles after their win over the Detroit Lions, but they’ve gone from +650 to +410 at FanDuel, just behind the Eagles, and made a similar move at DraftKings. The Commanders also started to slightly creep up in DraftKings’ odds.

FanDuel

Current Previous Eagles Current +360 Previous +370 Packers Current +410 Previous +650 Rams Current +900 Previous +950 49ers Current +900 Previous +850 Commanders Current +1000 Previous +1000 Lions Current +1000 Previous +650

DraftKings

Current Previous Eagles Current +360 Previous +350 Packers Current +400 Previous +600 Commanders Current +850 Previous +900 49ers Current +900 Previous +900 Rams Current +950 Previous +1000 Lions Current +950 Previous +650

After Week 1, there wasn’t a ton of movement among Super Bowl odds, especially for the Eagles. The top four teams from last week — the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Eagles, and Chiefs — all remain in the top five, however, the Commanders and Packers have now entered the mix.

FanDuel

Current Previous Bills Current +650 Previous +750 Ravens Current +700 Previous +650 Eagles Current +700 Previous +700 Packers Current +850 Previous +1200 Chiefs Current +1000 Previous +800

DraftKings

Current Previous Bills Current +500 Previous +600 Ravens Current +600 Previous +600 Eagles Current +750 Previous +700 Chiefs Current +1200 Previous +850 Commanders Current +1700 Previous +1900

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds slightly increased at both sportsbooks after his Week 1 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 152 yards and rush for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen became the favorite after the Bills’ dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens — taking Lamar Jackson’s top spot. Saquon Barkley, however, appears to be falling fast after a so-so start to the season — at least by his standards.

FanDuel

Current Previous Josh Allen Current +300 Previous +500 Lamar Jackson Current +400 Previous +490 Jayden Daniels Current +1000 Previous +1000 Patrick Mahomes Current +1100 Previous +600 Jalen Hurts Current +1800 Previous +2000 Saquon Barkley Current +10000 Previous +6000

DraftKings

Current Previous Josh Allen Current +320 Previous +600 Lamar Jackson Current +380 Previous +550 Jordan Love Current +1000 Previous +2500 Jayden Daniels Current +1000 Previous +850 Patrick Mahomes Current +1100 Previous +700 Joe Burrow Current +1100 Previous +550 Jalen Hurts Current +1500 Previous +1800

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fist bumps running back Saquon Barkley after the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Philadelphia. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year

Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry has leapfrogged Barkley to take the top spot as the favorite for offensive player of the year. Barkley finished with just 60 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1, while Henry ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns (and a costly fumble) in the Ravens’ 41-40 loss to the Bills.

FanDuel

Current Previous Derrick Henry Current +600 Previous +1400 Saquon Barkley Current +750 Previous +650 Puka Nacua Current +1200 Previous +1600 Christian McCaffrey Current +1300 Previous +900

DraftKings

Current Previous Derrick Henry Current +425 Previous +1200 Christian McCaffrey Current +900 Previous +2000 Bijan Robinson Current +950 Previous +1400 Ja’Marr Chase Current +950 Previous +850 Saquon Barkley Current +1000 Previous +750