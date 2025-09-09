Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles-Chiefs odds: Early look at the spread and point total for Week 2 matchup, plus Super Bowl and MVP updates

Will the Eagles beat the Chiefs again? Here are the early odds ahead of Sunday’s game — as well as some fresh year-end award odds.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off Sunday for the first time since the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off Sunday for the first time since the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Eagles had a successful open to the season, beating the Dallas Cowboys at home getting out to an early 1-0 start. The team will be back in action on Sunday for a Super Bowl LIX (and LVII) rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

From the Birds’ chances against Kansas City to updates on potential year-end award winners — including Jalen Hurts’ NFL MVP chances — here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 2 odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl 60 odds update
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Chiefs Week 2 odds

The last time the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs met, green and white confetti rained down inside Caesar’s Superdome as the Birds hoisted up the Lombardi trophy following a one-sided 40-22 victory. Now, the two teams meet again in Week 2 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs with the football past Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LIX game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith runs with the football past Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton during the first quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LIX game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Chiefs are coming off a tough 27-21 loss in Brazil to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, the Eagles are riding off a victory against their division rivals. In the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch, FanDuel and DraftKings — at least for now — are split on which team enters as the favorite.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Eagles +1.5 (-120), Chiefs -1.5 (-102)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (-110), Eagles (-106)

  3. Total: Over 46.5 (-112) / Under 46.5 (-108)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Chiefs +0.5 (-108), Eagles -0.5 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Chiefs (-105), Eagles (-115)

  3. Total: Over 46.5 (-118) / Under 46.5 (-102)

NFC East odds update

After Week 1, the Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East, but their perceived lead over the Washington Commanders has dipped slightly. Still, the Eagles and Commanders widened the gap from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, after handing both teams their first losses of the season.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-165
Previous
-145
Commanders
Current
+200
Previous
+220
Cowboys
Current
+1000
Previous
+700
Giants
Current
+2700
Previous
+1700

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-160
Previous
-145
Commanders
Current
+170
Previous
+200
Cowboys
Current
+1300
Previous
+850
Giants
Current
+3500
Previous
+1800

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carries during the first quarter of the NFL playoff wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carries during the first quarter of the NFL playoff wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

NFC odds update

After the Birds’ win over the Cowboys, they are still favorites to win the conference, but it’s getting tighter. The Green Bay Packers remain behind the Eagles after their win over the Detroit Lions, but they’ve gone from +650 to +410 at FanDuel, just behind the Eagles, and made a similar move at DraftKings. The Commanders also started to slightly creep up in DraftKings’ odds.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+360
Previous
+370
Packers
Current
+410
Previous
+650
Rams
Current
+900
Previous
+950
49ers
Current
+900
Previous
+850
Commanders
Current
+1000
Previous
+1000
Lions
Current
+1000
Previous
+650

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
+360
Previous
+350
Packers
Current
+400
Previous
+600
Commanders
Current
+850
Previous
+900
49ers
Current
+900
Previous
+900
Rams
Current
+950
Previous
+1000
Lions
Current
+950
Previous
+650

Super Bowl 60 odds update

After Week 1, there wasn’t a ton of movement among Super Bowl odds, especially for the Eagles. The top four teams from last week — the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Eagles, and Chiefs — all remain in the top five, however, the Commanders and Packers have now entered the mix.

FanDuel

Bills
Current
+650
Previous
+750
Ravens
Current
+700
Previous
+650
Eagles
Current
+700
Previous
+700
Packers
Current
+850
Previous
+1200
Chiefs
Current
+1000
Previous
+800

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+500
Previous
+600
Ravens
Current
+600
Previous
+600
Eagles
Current
+750
Previous
+700
Chiefs
Current
+1200
Previous
+850
Commanders
Current
+1700
Previous
+1900
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 4, 2025 in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds slightly increased at both sportsbooks after his Week 1 performance, which saw the quarterback throw for 152 yards and rush for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Allen became the favorite after the Bills’ dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens — taking Lamar Jackson’s top spot. Saquon Barkley, however, appears to be falling fast after a so-so start to the season — at least by his standards.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
+300
Previous
+500
Lamar Jackson
Current
+400
Previous
+490
Jayden Daniels
Current
+1000
Previous
+1000
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+1100
Previous
+600
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1800
Previous
+2000
Saquon Barkley
Current
+10000
Previous
+6000

DraftKings

Josh Allen
Current
+320
Previous
+600
Lamar Jackson
Current
+380
Previous
+550
Jordan Love
Current
+1000
Previous
+2500
Jayden Daniels
Current
+1000
Previous
+850
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+1100
Previous
+700
Joe Burrow
Current
+1100
Previous
+550
Jalen Hurts
Current
+1500
Previous
+1800
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fist bumps running back Saquon Barkley after the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fist bumps running back Saquon Barkley after the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 in Philadelphia.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

Offensive player of the year

Ravens’ running back Derrick Henry has leapfrogged Barkley to take the top spot as the favorite for offensive player of the year. Barkley finished with just 60 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 1, while Henry ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns (and a costly fumble) in the Ravens’ 41-40 loss to the Bills.

FanDuel

Derrick Henry
Current
+600
Previous
+1400
Saquon Barkley
Current
+750
Previous
+650
Puka Nacua
Current
+1200
Previous
+1600
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1300
Previous
+900

DraftKings

Derrick Henry
Current
+425
Previous
+1200
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+900
Previous
+2000
Bijan Robinson
Current
+950
Previous
+1400
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+950
Previous
+850
Saquon Barkley
Current
+1000
Previous
+750
