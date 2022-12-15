It’s a Christmas miracle!

Many Eagles fans missed out on purchasing the A Philly Special Christmas album featuring offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata, which sold out last week in just two minutes.

The popularity forced fans to eBay, where Scrooge-like sellers have been asking hundreds of dollars for the green vinyl release (signed copies can be found for over $1,000).

Thankfully, Birds fans will get one final shot at purchasing the green vinyl record at its original price, with all the proceeds going to Philly charities.

A third and final pressing of A Philly Special Christmas will go on sale for 24 hours beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m. Friday. They’re promising all orders placed by Saturday morning will be fulfilled, but as a result, delivery won’t happen until after Christmas.

The trio has been releasing a song per week, which my colleague Dan DeLuca has been dutifully reviewing. The album is produced by Charlie Hall, the drummer for the Philly rock band The War on Drugs, which is set to play in three Drugcember to Remember charity shows at Johnny Brenda’s in Fishtown. The album’s executive producer is former Eagles defender Connor Barwin, whose Make the World Better concerts have featured Philly talent like Kurt Vile and Japanese Breakfast.

The most recent song released is “Merry Christmas Baby,” with Mailata showcasing the musical ability he first unleashed on Fox’s Masked Singer. The full album features seven tracks and will be released digitally tomorrow. The album also features longtime Eagles announcer Merrill Reese narrating “The Night Before Christmas,” accompanied by Zach Miller of Dr. Dog on piano.

Back on the football field, the Eagles take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday at 1 p.m. before traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.