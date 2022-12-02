One new A Philly Special Christmas song is being released every Friday until the full album comes out on Dec. 23.

I’m going to be reviewing a new song, every week, so don’t forget to check back in. Go Birds!

‘Blue Christmas’: Like a UFO in Hawaii

This week, Dec. 2, it’s “Blue Christmas,” the song written by Billy Hayes and Jaye W. Johnson that was recorded by Ernest Tubb in 1949, and turned into a lonesome holiday standard by Elvis Presley in 1957.

The Philly Special “Blue Christmas” is the album’s prime showcase for Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who pours his heart into his sincere vocal and shines on the track, singing alongside center Jason Kelce. Jordan Mailata, their left tackle teammate in song, sits this one out, but Eliza Hardy Jones of the War On Drugs, who the players referred to as “Coach E”, pitches in on backup vocals.

Like the album as a whole, “Blue Christmas” rises above novelty status, without taking itself too seriously. With Rob Hyman of The Hooters on organ, his bandmate Eric Bazilian on mandola, and Mike “Slo-Mo’ Brenner playing pedal steel, the song nods to Presley’s Blue Hawaii phase. “It has these beautiful exotic Hooters touches to it,” producer Charlie Hall says. “It’s a half earthy, half spooky sound, like a UFO in Hawaii.”

