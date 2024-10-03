Stevie Nicks to feature on Jason Kelce and the Eagles’ Christmas album

Jason Kelce and the Philly Specials are making our ‘Dreams’ come true this Christmas.

New Heights shared a photo of Kelce and music icon Stevie Nicks in the studio on social media Wednesday, teasing a guest appearance from Nicks on the newest Eagles Christmas album.

The announcement didn’t reveal what track to expect to hear Nicks on.

Advertisement

Kelce’s brother, Travis, talked on New Heights earlier this year about meeting Nicks at one of the stops on the Eras Tour.

“You might be the only one in the family who hasn’t met [Nicks] yet. Mom got to meet her down in Florida,” he told Jason on the show. “She’s every bit of what everyone makes her out to be. She’s just so awesome.”

» READ MORE: All the songs from the Eagles’ new Christmas album reviewed. Yes, even the newest ones.

Now, Jason’s made the connection — and it’s all of Philadelphia’s gain.

The Fleetwood Mac singer is the latest guest artist joining Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata on the Birds’ third Christmas record. Other guests will include Travis Kelce, Boyz II Men, Delco-raised singer Devon Gilfillian, and acclaimed Philly sax player Immanuel Wilkins, with more yet to be revealed. Patti LaBelle, Howie Roseman, Jordan Davis, and Lil Dicky were among the guests on the 2023 edition of the album.

A Philly Special Christmas Party is set to be released on Nov. 1. Sales from the album will benefit local charitable organizations in Philadelphia. The 2023 edition of the album raised over $3 million for the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and close to 50 other local organizations.