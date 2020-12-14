For one week, Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s decision to bench Carson Wentz and start Jalen Hurts at quarterback paid dividends. Hurts enjoyed an impressive debut in the Eagles’ 24-21 upset win over the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field.
Despite the performance, Pederson wasn’t ready to commit that Hurts would be the starter next Sunday in Arizona against the Cardinals.
When asked if Hurts would start, Pederson replied, “I am going to enjoy this one and go home and relax and be with my family tonight, enjoy this win and get ready for next week.”
Hurts completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards, and threw for one touchdown with no interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries and had a passer rating of 83.6.
“Jalen got the start this afternoon and I thought overall there were some good things and really kind of gave us a spark as a team that I was looking for and I think we were looking for as a team,” Pederson said. “This win today is not about one guy, this win is about this team and how resilient this team is. And we went through it again today and injuries piled up a little bit in the second half. Guys stayed strong.”
He later expanded on the fact that this was a total team win.
“Jalen played well, obviously we won the game,” said Pederson, whose team snapped a four-game losing streak. “There were a lot of good performances out there tonight. And again, the defense stepped up, the offensive line, some of our young receivers and obviously Jalen, so it’s a start and we are excited to get the win.”