Hurts was a controversial second-round pick in April, more so when he replaced Wentz as the Eagles’ starter in Game 13. Wentz dragged the Eagles down to a 3-8-1 record, losers of their last four. Wentz was, by every measure, the worst quarterback in the NFL: passer rating, interceptions, total turnovers, sacks taken, confidence. Independent of other franchise failures, Wentz actively lost games. Eagles coach Doug Pederson actually replaced Wentz with Hurts in the fourth quarter of the previous week’s loss to the Packers, then switched starters the next night. He was three weeks late.