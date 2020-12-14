Taysom Hill bounced a blistering pass off Alvin Kamara’s hands, which volleyed into the air. It came down in the hands of Eagles linebacker Duke Riley, and Hurts had the ball again. He seemed to hit Zach Ertz at the right sideline for a first down on third-and-4 from the Saints’ 26, but the ruling on the field was incomplete, and it held up on review. The Eagles settled for a 44-yard Jake Elliott field goal, and their first double-digit first-half lead since the season opener.