INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Hurts waltzed into the end zone unscathed. The third-year quarterback threw his arms up into the air, pumped at his chest three times, and screamed toward the visitors sideline after recording his go-ahead 7-yard rushing touchdown.

When the Eagles needed him most, Hurts bailed them out, and got his team back on the winning track. His go-ahead score gave the Eagles a 17-16 road victory over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Their latest victory created additional questions about various holes, but Hurts proved to be a dynamic and willing leader who escaped Indianapolis victorious.

Hurts’ report card

Hurts wasn’t at his best, but he delivered in crunch time.

He connected on necessary throws with accuracy and precision in the second half. Hurts completed 18-of-25 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown. After showing mechanical improvements from the pocket over the past two-plus months, Hurts also proved to be dynamic with his legs. He rushed 16 times for 86 yards, including his rushing touchdown with 1:24 left.

Sunday marked the team’s first game without tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Goedert’s presence was missed not only in the passing game, but also in the run game with his ability as a blocker. The Eagles will need to make more adjustments with Goedert slated to miss at least the next three games. Reserve tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson both committed penalties during the first half.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith paced the offense with six catches and 78 yards. A.J. Brown added five catches and 60 yards, while Quez Watkins caught both of his targets for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Suh and Joseph debuts

Just days after signing with the Eagles, defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh both appeared in their first game with their new team. Both players appeared during the opening drive with Joseph earning a start in the team’s five-man defensive front. He acted as the nose tackle between Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

As expected, neither Joseph nor Suh received an abundance of snaps. Each player provided needed depth behind the starters. Coincidentally, Joseph and Suh combined for a sack against Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Suh recorded three tackles, while Joseph had four.

The defense still had issues stopping the run early, but Jonathan Gannon’s unit made necessary adjustments. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recorded 49 of his 84 rushing yards during the team’s opening drive.

The Eagles also got off the field during critical situations. After being tossed around by the Commanders in Week 10, the Eagles gave up just 5-of-15 third-down conversions to the Colts.

Questionable decision making

During the offense’s final drive of the first half, the Eagles ran three consecutive plays while their most explosive playmaker, Brown, observed from the sideline. Not surprisingly, the Eagles went three-and-out. On the ensuing drive, linebacker T.J. Edwards made a big stop in the backfield, which forced the Colts into second-and-14 near midfield. The Eagles didn’t call a timeout, which allowed the Colts to waste most of the remaining clock. The Colts managed to tack on a field goal before the buzzer, while the Eagles concluded the first half still possessing all three of their timeouts.

Coming out of the half, the Eagles dialed up a shot play. Hurts had a look at Watkins downfield, but he didn’t attempt to deliver the football until he was being harassed by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who had beaten running back Miles Sanders in pass protection. Ngakoue ripped down at Hurts’ arm and forced the fumble.

Turnovers

Momentum was riding with the Eagles. After safety Marcus Epps swiped the football out of Taylor’s grip, Edwards pounced on the football to record a fumble recovery. The much-needed turnover provided Philadelphia’s offense with an opportunity at taking a lead in the fourth quarter.

Moments later, Hurts zipped a completion to Brown on a route to the middle of the field. Brown hauled in the football with ease, but he attempted to make an extra move on cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Multiple defenders then pounced on Brown, who lost the football. His fumble was one of four total fumbles, including two lost fumbles by the Eagles.