Eagles defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh weren’t entirely sure what to expect this past weekend when they boarded the team’s charter plane bound for Indianapolis. In the days leading up to Sunday’s game, both players had barely gotten to familiarize themselves with their new surroundings and teammates, let alone learn the defensive playbook.

However, Joseph and Suh proved to serve critical roles during their debuts, with the Eagles claiming a 17-16 comeback victory over the Colts.

“Suh and Joseph — they both played outstanding games,” coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “It was great to get them going, get in here, and make an immediate impact.”

After both players signed on consecutive days last week, Joseph received the larger workload between the two with his 26 defensive snaps compared to Suh’s 17. Neither had played in an NFL game since the end of the 2021 season.

“It’s a grind for everybody involved,” Sirianni said. “The time commitment, whatever we had to do. [Defensive line coach] Tracy Rocker did a great job of getting them the necessary materials and teaching them to the point they could understand it. Those guys worked their butts off to get it done. That’s why they’ve done it at a very high level in this league for a long time.”

» READ MORE: Linval Joseph’s and Ndamukong Suh’s fine play let Howie Roseman bask in the Eagles’ big win over the Colts

On several occasions, Joseph served as a space eater, fulfilling a much-needed role with rookie standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis (ankle) still on injured reserve. Colts All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor managed just 84 rushing yards across 22 carries.

Their respective roles could change whenever Davis, 22, returns from IR. But Suh, 35, and Joseph, 34, demonstrated they can be serviceable pieces for a unit that needed extra depth behind starters Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave.

“When the game is close and the [opposing team] is running the ball, I expect to be on the field,” Joseph said.

Joseph finished as the team’s highest-graded defensive player with a grade of 87.9, according to Pro Football Focus. Suh tied with defensive end Brandon Graham for the fourth-highest grade (78.0). Suh and Joseph combined for seven tackles, including a split sack on Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

“We thought the entire defensive line played really well,” Sirianni said. “Obviously those two guys played really well. It was exciting to see that, and all the plays that we felt were splash or play-of-the-game-type caliber plays had something to do with the defensive line.

“I think that’s what we were all hoping for, what they did. That speaks to the type of players they are, the types of pros they are, the types of teammates they are. I look forward to continuing to mix them into an already really outstanding defensive line that I think a lot of teams in this league would be salivating to have.”

» READ MORE: Eagles stats: Linval Joseph makes an immediate impact; Dallas Goedert’s absence felt at tight end

During the team’s flight to Indianapolis, Joseph said he sat near Suh, and the duo engaged in conversation about their hectic experiences that led them to Philadelphia. With their first game in Eagles uniforms behind them, Joseph and Suh will benefit from a full week of practice ahead of the team’s Week 12 contest against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

» READ MORE: Eagles favored against Aaron Rodgers, Packers in Week 12 primetime matchup

“I feel like I’m playing more freely now,” Joseph said. “I know what my job is. My job is to knock the center back and be a force in the middle. They’re not asking me to do too much right now. I’m going to take this role and be the best at it.”