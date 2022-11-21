The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense continued to struggle during Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but, led by Jalen Hurts, made plays down the stretch to secure a 17-16 win to improve the Eagles’ record to 9-1 on the season.

Now, the schedule begins to tighten up for the Eagles, starting with the Green Bay Packers, who are fresh off their Thursday night home loss against the Tennessee Titans. The loss dropped Green Bay to a 4-7 record and now the Packers are likely one loss away from being eliminated from the playoff hunt.

The Eagles will host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for the first time since 2016, when Green Bay came to Lincoln Financial Field and picked up a 27-13 win.

This time, though, the Eagles opened as a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel in Hurts’ first-ever start against the Packers.

The Eagles haven’t beaten Green Bay since 2013, and haven’t beaten the Pack at home since 2006. Even though the Eagles are the better team, the Packers have wins against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. All three would be in the playoffs if they started today.

Speaking of the Cowboys, Dallas trounced the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, just a week after the Vikings’ miraculous win over the Buffalo Bills. The Cowboys’ win gives the Eagles a one-game lead for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, and sets up a pivotal matchup on Thanksgiving between Dallas and the New York Giants, both 7-3 and looking to keep pace with Philly in the NFC East race.

FanDuel favors the Cowboys by 7.5 points over the Giants, while the Vikings will host the Patriots during the primetime spot on Thanksgiving, with Minnesota opening as a three-point favorite.

Some other notable game line across the NFL: The Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the AFC Divisional Round game, with the Bengals as a slim 1.5-point favorite on Sunday; the Bills opened as a 10-point favorite against the Detroit Lions, who are on a three-game winning streak; and the Kansas City Chiefs opened as a 14-point favorite over the free-falling Los Angeles Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers, who will face the Arizona Cardinals as 8.5-point favorites on Monday Night Football in the Week 11 finale, opened as 8.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

