The Eagles will play on Sunday in Indianapolis against the Colts. Here are the game predictions from our Eagles beat writers for Week 11.

Jeff McLane

A perfect storm of uncharacteristic turnovers, Washington’s game plan and execution, and some freaky occurrences led to the Eagles’ first loss of the season. Did they play well? Hardly. Were the Commanders able to exploit some of the Eagles’ deficiencies, especially on the defensive side? Absolutely. But everything that could have gone wrong basically did and they still had an opportunity to win late on Monday night. Howie Roseman immediately addressed the most pressing issue by signing nose tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. He added Ndamukong Suh to the defensive tackle rotation on Thursday, a day after Fletcher Cox said he “felt like [bleep]” from playing 84 percent of the snaps. How will the moves shake out? That depends on a number of variables, but with the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor the first of several quality running backs on the slate for the next month, no one can say the Eagles didn’t try to fix their run defense woes.

Indianapolis’ running game plodded along through the first half of the season, but something clicked last week — maybe it was the firing of coach Frank Reich and the insertion of former Colts center Jeff Saturday — and Taylor exploded for 147 yards. Saturday is likely to follow the run-first and second blueprint that Houston and Washington set, but how patient will he and quarterback Matt Ryan be? With a true space-eater at the nose, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon should be able to maintain his core preference for keeping split safeties on the back end. But he can’t play it conservative all the time. Ryan won’t mind taking the underneath and death-by-clock-draining drives if it keeps Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense off the field.

Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen, on the other side of the ball, can offset Indy’s ball control efforts by mixing in more of their run game. The Eagles have the horses to jog that race. Miles Sanders should have opportunities to burn the edges on the ground. The Eagles will also be without tight end Dallas Goedert, which should alter the pass offense. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith need to get theirs. But Quez Watkins, who had his best receiving day of the season vs. Washington — of course, with a costly fumble — should have the advantage matched up against slot cornerback Kenny Moore.

This game is unique because it’s the first one that the Eagles will play coming off a loss. So there’s a bit of unknown in how this group will respond. But an undefeated season was always unlikely, and the same could probably be said of a one- or two-loss season. This team is good. The offense is very good. The defense is better than people in this town give it credit for being. Special teams remain a concern. But if the Eagles play like they did in their larger majority of wins, and even if they play like they did in their lone loss — without a few improbable moments — they should handle this Colts squad.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Colts 19

EJ Smith

The Eagles’ first hiccup of the season has led to some extra scrutiny for Gannon’s scheme and the team’s ability to stop the run. That ability will be put to the test once again this weekend against the talented Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The addition of Joseph and Suh should help the interior line hold up against the run better than it has the last three games, even if the two veterans will be operating with only a few days’ worth of playbook study. Joseph especially will give the Eagles the gap-stealing nose tackle they lost when Davis twisted his ankle and should inspire more confidence to use light boxes.

It’s important to note, though, the Colts haven’t been particularly effective running the ball this season, even when Taylor has been out there. They rank 31st in rushing efficiency by Football Outsiders and 25th in yards per attempt. Even though Taylor’s coming off an All-Pro season, the Colts’ offensive line has struggled this year.

Perhaps the season-high 207 rushing yards Indy managed in the interim head coach Saturday’s first game at the helm is a harbinger for things to come. What’s more likely is the Eagles defensive front takes the first step toward shoring up its run defense at Lucas Oil Stadium. If the Eagles can contain the run, they should be able to apply plenty of pressure to Ryan and contain the passing game.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles offense is coming off an ugly performance against Washington. A handful of flukey turnovers shouldn’t be too much of a cause for concern, but the absence of Goedert should. The Eagles offense will be much more predictable without Goedert and running out of lighter personnel packages may be more of a challenge.

For this game, though, the Eagles still have plenty of favorable matchups and a talent advantage. Winning on the road is never a cakewalk, but the Eagles should have a sense of urgency after getting buried by a comedy of errors against the Commanders. Expect this to resemble most of the Eagles’ games this season: An early lead, a handful of sacks, and another win.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Colts 10

Josh Tolentino

The vibe inside the Eagles locker room on Monday night following their first lost of the season was…interesting. Surprisingly, there weren’t many long faces. Rather, players seemed relaxed and unbothered despite the disappointing loss to an inferior Commanders team.

The Eagles remain confident they won’t repeat some of their inexcusable miscues, such as Watkins’ fumble late in the fourth quarter. Regardless of the opponent, ball security remains a premium. If Hurts is going to get the Eagles back on the winning track, that path will largely involve him taking care of the football. With Goedert on IR, there will be more targets for top receivers Brown and Smith. There’s also a chance the Eagles boost their rush attempts led by the starter Sanders and reserves Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

The interior defensive line is boosted by the additions of veterans Joseph and Suh. Father time remains undefeated, but both players have been productive over the past couple of seasons. Considering they’ll likely work in a rotational role, there shouldn’t be too much cause for concern about stamina. What matters is whether or not they can be effective in stopping the run. While the Eagles have lacked in this specific department all season, their issues have been most evident over the past two games with Davis sidelined.

There will be several emotions attached to this game. For the first time in his coaching career, Sirianni will be playing his former team. Several Eagles also will reunite with former team captain Rodney Mcleod. The bet here is Sirianni will have his group ready to bounce back from their taste of defeat.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Colts 17

