When the lines first dropped for Week 11 late Sunday night, the Eagles were among the biggest favorites of the NFL weekend, just like they were for their Week 10 Monday Night Football showdown with Washington.

Then Monday night happened. The Eagles are no longer unbeaten, starting tight end Dallas Goedert is injured, and the point spread for their game this Sunday in Indianapolis is on the move.... big time.

The Eagles were favored in some places at 10 points or more, and then by 9.5 points at Caesars when Week 11 lines started going live Sunday night. That was after the Colts, under new coach Jeff Saturday, earned a surprise road win as 6-point underdogs in Las Vegas of all places. More importantly, it was before the Washington Commanders ran all over the Eagles on ESPN and ended all the talk of an undefeated season.

Now, two days later, the Eagles are now favored by less than a touchdown and extra point at BetMGM. The Eagles are at -6.5 and the total is at 44 points as of Wednesday afternoon.

Are bettors less confident in the Eagles, especially their run game? Or has Saturday and the return of Matt Ryan given the Colts a little life? Let’s call it both.

Eagles vs. Colts odds

Point spread: Eagles -6.5

Money lines: Eagles -300; Colts +240

Total: 44 points

The Eagles-Colts line isn’t the only one on the move.

Arguably the best game of Week 11 has seen some movement, too. Dallas opened as a two-point road favorite for its game in Minnesota. That number is now at just one point, and is nearing toss-up, pick ‘em territory.

Thursday night’s Packers-Titans game briefly reached Packers -3.5 Tuesday, but that number is back down to Green Bay -3 (total 41) as of Wednesday afternoon.

The weather forecast has moved Bills-Browns numbers significantly. Buffalo was favored by 9.5 points earlier in the week, but is now 8-point favorites. The total, meanwhile, has dropped all the way to 42.5 points from 47. Snow and winds are expected to hit the region Wednesday and carry on until Sunday afternoon.

