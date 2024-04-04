Source: Eagles sign slot corner Avonte Maddox to a one-year contract

A longtime member of the Eagles secondary is making his return to the team for 2024.

The Eagles agreed to terms with Avonte Maddox on a one-year deal on Thursday, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. ESPN was first to report the news.

Maddox, 28, was released from his previous contract before the start of the new league year, making him a free agent. The nickel cornerback missed the majority of the 2023 season due to a torn pectoral muscle and was originally set to have a $9.6 million cap hit next year.

Last season, Maddox played in just four regular-season games and the Eagles’ lone postseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting 12 tackles, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble in that span.

The Detroit native was the Eagles’ fourth-round, No. 125 pick in the 2018 draft out of Pittsburgh. Although he established himself as one of the league’s best slot cornerbacks, he’s dealt with various injuries ailments throughout his career and has missed time in each of his last four seasons due to injury.

Maddox’s return gives the Eagles an option to compete for the starting nickel role in training camp. Their depth at the position includes Zech McPhearson, who missed the 2023 season with a torn Achilles. The Eagles also signed Tyler Hall in free agency. Hall, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of Wyoming, spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.