Cooper DeJean did an Eminem rap during the Eagles’ rookie talent show

Rookie karaoke is a staple of NFL training camp. It’s been depicted with much fanfare on Hard Knocks, but it has started to leak out from other NFL locker rooms, thanks to social media.

A hamstring injury didn’t stop Cooper DeJean from taking the metaphorical stage at training camp. The second-round pick stepped in front of his new teammates to perform Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” the Oscar-winning rap from his iconic movie 8 Mile.

But DeJean’s rendition was not nearly as critically acclaimed. Like a true Philly crowd, some of his teammates started laughing, booing, and throwing things at him during his performance. He even got heckled by some of the guys in the crowd.

Near the end of the video, DeJean stopped rapping, also to the disappointment of his teammates, who wanted to see him continue.

He and first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell are in the thick of rookie rituals, also bringing Rita’s Water Ice for the vets on the first day of training camp.

DeJean was placed on the injured list on Wednesday ahead of training camp with a hamstring injury. He is set to return to the field in three weeks.