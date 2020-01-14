The Eagles ranked 19th against the pass in 2019, and opposing passers had a 90.8 rating, also 19th-best in the league. Only the Raiders gave up more than the Eagles’ 15 passing plays of 40 yards or more in 2019. Only the Chiefs and Giants surrendered more passing plays of 20 yards or more in 2018. The Eagles intercepted just 21 passes the past two seasons combined, tied for fifth-worst in the NFL and fewer picks than New England had in 2019 (25) and Chicago had in 2018 (27).