It has never been clear how much blame, if any, Undlin deserves for the problems of a defense that gave up 15 40-plus-yard completions this season, the NFL’s second-highest figure. He came here in 2015, from the Broncos, initially coaching under Chip Kelly, and was retained the next year when Doug Pederson succeeded Kelly. Undlin was among five Kelly assistants who stayed, and he was grateful, having just moved his wife and three children to Haddonfield.