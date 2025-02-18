C.J. Gardner-Johnson wants people to stop comparing the Cowboys to the Eagles

Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho has received some backlash from Eagles players after his recent take comparing the Dallas Cowboys to his former team. During Friday’s taping of The Facility — less than one week after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win — Acho made the claim that, “the Cowboys are one Eagles offseason away from a Super Bowl.”

“They are one Eagles offseason away,” Acho said, “It’s not easy, it’s not simple … But, that is what they are. They’re a running back away. Eagles offseason, Saquon Barkley. They’re a linebacker away. Eagles offseason, Zack Baun. They’re one offensive lineman away. Eagles offseason, Mekhi Becton. They’re a number two wide receiver away. No Eagles offseason there.”

Since then, Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith has responded to Acho’s comments and let’s just say the 24-year-old was not too happy. “Bruh you got to be Top 2 hates and not two,” Smith wrote. “It doesn’t cost nothing to show love and say ‘THEM BOYS DID THEIR THING!’”

And on Tuesday morning, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson entered the conversation, replying to Acho’s comparison with a four-word response.

“STOP COMPARING US PLEASE!!!” Gardner-Johnson wrote on social media.

A week earlier, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed half the season with a hamstring injury, told reporters that he believes the Cowboys are “very close” to the Eagles.

The Eagles finished the season with a 14-3 record, clinched the NFC East, became NFC champions and brought another Lombardi Trophy back to the city of Philadelphia to cap a successful season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys finished the season with a 7-10 record — including 3-6 against playoff teams. And although Prescott missed half the season, the team was just 3-5 in the eight games he started in 2024.

So, it came as no surprise that fans also weren’t happy with the comparisons.

This isn’t the first time since the Super Bowl win that Gardner-Johnson has been involved in an online back-and-forth. Gardner-Johnson spent Friday’s parade teasing Taylor Swift fans after getting involved in an internet beef with Swifties following the Chiefs’ 40-22 Super Bowl loss.