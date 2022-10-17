One Eagles fans might have been a little too excited about the Birds facing off against the Dallas Cowboys last night at Lincoln Financial Field.

In video recorded by someone in the stands and shared by Barstool Sports, the unidentified fan was able to sneak down and run out of the tunnel alongside Eagles players prior to the start of the game. The fan was later seen being ushered off the field by security.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation and protocols at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles will investigate the incident and then determine what punishment is warranted.

It’s unclear if the fan is a season-ticket holder, but anyone who attends a game and doesn’t follow the stadium’s code of conduct is subject to ejection, arrest, or having their ticket and parking privileges revoked.

Earlier this month, a protester who ran onto the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams game filed a police report after he was knocked to the ground by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive lineman Takk McKinley. So far, no charges have been filed, and it’s unclear if the investigation remains ongoing.

“People run on the field for no reason sometimes,” Wagner told the Associated Press. “Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever … There’s consequences for your actions.”

It was a good weekend for Philly sports fans. Not only did the Eagles remain undefeated, the Phillies moved on to the National League Championship Series and the Flyers won on Saturday to improve their record to 2-0.

Naturally, Eagles fans were fired up at the Linc Sunday night to root against the Cowboys, and a bunch brought signs with them: