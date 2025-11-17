Eagles open as road favorites over Cowboys — and improve their Super Bowl odds after latest win
Will the Birds win in Dallas? What about their chances to win the NFC? The Super Bowl?
The Eagles defense paved the way to a victory for a second straight week, once again dominating an NFC contender on the defensive side and getting just enough offense to win. The Eagles limited the Detroit Lions to just nine points in their 16-9 win at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Birds improved to 8-2 with the win, but we’re already looking ahead at their next opponent — the Dallas Cowboys. From the Eagles’ chances against their division opponent to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Cowboys odds
After securing a win at home, the Eagles are gearing up to travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys. The teams met at the Linc in the season opener, in a game that saw the Eagles pull out a 24-20 win despite a big ejection, a lightning delay, and some shaky early defense.
Now, the Eagles defense looks the best it has all season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are preparing to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football after losing their last two games.
» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni wins in spite of himself, some might say. Those critics are wrong.
Ahead of the Week 12 matchup, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia, who opens as a 4.5-point favorite at both FanDuel and DraftKings.
Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-110); Eagles -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Cowboys (+188); Eagles (-225)
Total: Over 50.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)
Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-112); Eagles -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Lions (+185); Eagles (-225)
Total: Over 50.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)
NFC East odds update
The Eagles continue to hold a big lead over the rest of the NFC East in the race to win the division. They are several games above the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1), who have the second best odds to win the division.
Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-8) chances continue to fall without Jayden Daniels, and the New York Giants (2-9), who fired head coach Brian Daboll and are without quarterback Jaxson Dart, are at the bottom of the list.
» READ MORE: Source: Lane Johnson to be sidelined for multiple weeks with foot injury
NFC odds update
After their win over the Lions on Sunday night, the Eagles are now the favorites to win the conference at both sportsbooks — dethroning the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lions remain in the top five, just ahead of the Green Bay Packers.
» READ MORE: The Eagles had problems with the Tush Push against the Lions. Nick Sirianni has to adjust his coaching accordingly.
Super Bowl odds
Despite the Eagles having the better NFC odds, the two sportsbooks are split between the Rams and the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites. Sunday’s win was enough for FanDuel to move the Eagles into the top spot. At DraftKings, however, the Birds are still behind L.A., although they’re considerably closer than they were last week. The top three favorites remain the same: the Eagles, Rams, and the Buffalo Bills, who are in the third spot at both books.
MVP odds
After throwing for just 135 yards in the Eagles’ win over the Lions, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds continue to fall in both sportsbooks. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen hold the top three spots in the race to MVP.
» READ MORE: A.J. Brown was right. The Eagles offense is still a bleep show. They need to fix it soon.
Offensive player of the year
After a Week 12 performance in which he finished with 83 yards on 26 carries, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor remains a clear favorite despite his bye on Sunday.