Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles open as road favorites over Cowboys — and improve their Super Bowl odds after latest win

Will the Birds win in Dallas? What about their chances to win the NFC? The Super Bowl?

The Eagles beat the Cowboys, 24-20, in their season opener at the Linc. Can they win again Sunday?
The Eagles beat the Cowboys, 24-20, in their season opener at the Linc. Can they win again Sunday?Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The Eagles defense paved the way to a victory for a second straight week, once again dominating an NFC contender on the defensive side and getting just enough offense to win. The Eagles limited the Detroit Lions to just nine points in their 16-9 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Birds improved to 8-2 with the win, but we’re already looking ahead at their next opponent — the Dallas Cowboys. From the Eagles’ chances against their division opponent to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds

After securing a win at home, the Eagles are gearing up to travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys. The teams met at the Linc in the season opener, in a game that saw the Eagles pull out a 24-20 win despite a big ejection, a lightning delay, and some shaky early defense.

Now, the Eagles defense looks the best it has all season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are preparing to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football after losing their last two games.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni wins in spite of himself, some might say. Those critics are wrong.

Ahead of the Week 12 matchup, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia, who opens as a 4.5-point favorite at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-110); Eagles -4.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Cowboys (+188); Eagles (-225)

  3. Total: Over 50.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-112); Eagles -4.5 (-108)

  2. Moneyline: Lions (+185); Eagles (-225)

  3. Total: Over 50.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)

NFC East odds update

The Eagles continue to hold a big lead over the rest of the NFC East in the race to win the division. They are several games above the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1), who have the second best odds to win the division.

Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-8) chances continue to fall without Jayden Daniels, and the New York Giants (2-9), who fired head coach Brian Daboll and are without quarterback Jaxson Dart, are at the bottom of the list.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-20000
Past
-4000
Cowboys
Current
+7000
Past
+3300
Commanders
Current
+30000
Past
+10000
Giants
Current
+30000
Past
+30000

» READ MORE: Source: Lane Johnson to be sidelined for multiple weeks with foot injury

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-20000
Past
-5000
Cowboys
Current
+9000
Past
+3500
Commanders
Current
+40000
Past
+10000
Giants
Current
+50000
Past
+35000
The Eagles already have wins over several of the other top NFC teams, including the Lions, Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers.
The Eagles already have wins over several of the other top NFC teams, including the Lions, Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

NFC odds update

After their win over the Lions on Sunday night, the Eagles are now the favorites to win the conference at both sportsbooks — dethroning the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lions remain in the top five, just ahead of the Green Bay Packers.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+230
Past
+330
Rams
Current
+310
Past
+310
Seahawks
Current
+600
Past
+550
Lions
Current
+600
Past
+430
Packers
Current
+750
Past
+800
Buccaneers
Current
+1500
Past
+1400

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
+275
Past
+370
Rams
Current
+275
Past
+320
Seahawks
Current
+500
Past
+425
Lions
Current
+600
Past
+380
Packers
Current
+850
Past
+800
Buccaneers
Current
+1400
Past
+1100

» READ MORE: The Eagles had problems with the Tush Push against the Lions. Nick Sirianni has to adjust his coaching accordingly.

Super Bowl odds

Despite the Eagles having the better NFC odds, the two sportsbooks are split between the Rams and the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites. Sunday’s win was enough for FanDuel to move the Eagles into the top spot. At DraftKings, however, the Birds are still behind L.A., although they’re considerably closer than they were last week. The top three favorites remain the same: the Eagles, Rams, and the Buffalo Bills, who are in the third spot at both books.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+700
Rams
Current
+600
Past
+650
Bills
Current
+850
Past
+900
Colts
Current
+1000
Past
--
Chiefs
Current
+1000
Past
+600
Lions
Current
+1100
Past
+800

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+550
Past
+650
Eagles
Current
+600
Past
+800
Bills
Current
+850
Past
+950
Colts
Current
+900
Past
+900
Seahawks
Current
+1000
Past
+900
Chiefs
Current
+1000
Past
+600
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are 8-2, just like they were through 10 games last season.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are 8-2, just like they were through 10 games last season.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

After throwing for just 135 yards in the Eagles’ win over the Lions, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds continue to fall in both sportsbooks. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen hold the top three spots in the race to MVP.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
+135
Past
+300
Drake Maye
Current
+175
Past
+300
Josh Allen
Current
+450
Past
+700
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+900
Past
+500
--
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+4000
Past
+2500

DraftKings

Mathew Stafford
Current
+150
Past
+300
Drake Maye
Current
+185
Past
+275
Josh Allen
Current
+475
Past
+700
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+650
Past
+600
--
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+2800
Past
+2200

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown was right. The Eagles offense is still a bleep show. They need to fix it soon.

Offensive player of the year

After a Week 12 performance in which he finished with 83 yards on 26 carries, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor remains a clear favorite despite his bye on Sunday.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-400
Past
-390
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+250
Past
+230
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+2500
Past
+8000
Ja’Marr Chase
Current
+10000
Past
+8000
--
Current
Past
Saquon Barkley
Current
+22500
Past
+15000

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-370
Past
-350
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+255
Past
+280
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+1400
Past
+2500
Puka Nacua
Current
+7000
Past
+2200
--
Current
Past
Saquon Barkley
Current
+20000
Past
+10000