Eagles open as road favorites over Cowboys — and improve their Super Bowl odds after latest win

The Eagles defense paved the way to a victory for a second straight week, once again dominating an NFC contender on the defensive side and getting just enough offense to win. The Eagles limited the Detroit Lions to just nine points in their 16-9 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Birds improved to 8-2 with the win, but we’re already looking ahead at their next opponent — the Dallas Cowboys. From the Eagles’ chances against their division opponent to updates on yearly awards, here are some of the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Cowboys odds

After securing a win at home, the Eagles are gearing up to travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys. The teams met at the Linc in the season opener, in a game that saw the Eagles pull out a 24-20 win despite a big ejection, a lightning delay, and some shaky early defense.

Advertisement

Now, the Eagles defense looks the best it has all season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are preparing to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football after losing their last two games.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni wins in spite of himself, some might say. Those critics are wrong.

Ahead of the Week 12 matchup, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia, who opens as a 4.5-point favorite at both FanDuel and DraftKings.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-110); Eagles -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: Cowboys (+188); Eagles (-225) Total: Over 50.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)

DraftKings

Spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-112); Eagles -4.5 (-108) Moneyline: Lions (+185); Eagles (-225) Total: Over 50.5 (-110); Under 50.5 (-110)

The Eagles continue to hold a big lead over the rest of the NFC East in the race to win the division. They are several games above the Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1), who have the second best odds to win the division.

Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-8) chances continue to fall without Jayden Daniels, and the New York Giants (2-9), who fired head coach Brian Daboll and are without quarterback Jaxson Dart, are at the bottom of the list.

Advertisement

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -20000 Past -4000 Cowboys Current +7000 Past +3300 Commanders Current +30000 Past +10000 Giants Current +30000 Past +30000

» READ MORE: Source: Lane Johnson to be sidelined for multiple weeks with foot injury

DraftKings

Advertisement

Current Past Eagles Current -20000 Past -5000 Cowboys Current +9000 Past +3500 Commanders Current +40000 Past +10000 Giants Current +50000 Past +35000

The Eagles already have wins over several of the other top NFC teams, including the Lions, Packers, Rams, and Buccaneers. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

After their win over the Lions on Sunday night, the Eagles are now the favorites to win the conference at both sportsbooks — dethroning the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-19, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lions remain in the top five, just ahead of the Green Bay Packers.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Current Past Eagles Current +230 Past +330 Rams Current +310 Past +310 Seahawks Current +600 Past +550 Lions Current +600 Past +430 Packers Current +750 Past +800 Buccaneers Current +1500 Past +1400

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current +275 Past +370 Rams Current +275 Past +320 Seahawks Current +500 Past +425 Lions Current +600 Past +380 Packers Current +850 Past +800 Buccaneers Current +1400 Past +1100

» READ MORE: The Eagles had problems with the Tush Push against the Lions. Nick Sirianni has to adjust his coaching accordingly.

Super Bowl odds

Despite the Eagles having the better NFC odds, the two sportsbooks are split between the Rams and the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites. Sunday’s win was enough for FanDuel to move the Eagles into the top spot. At DraftKings, however, the Birds are still behind L.A., although they’re considerably closer than they were last week. The top three favorites remain the same: the Eagles, Rams, and the Buffalo Bills, who are in the third spot at both books.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current +500 Past +700 Rams Current +600 Past +650 Bills Current +850 Past +900 Colts Current +1000 Past -- Chiefs Current +1000 Past +600 Lions Current +1100 Past +800

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +550 Past +650 Eagles Current +600 Past +800 Bills Current +850 Past +950 Colts Current +900 Past +900 Seahawks Current +1000 Past +900 Chiefs Current +1000 Past +600

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are 8-2, just like they were through 10 games last season. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

After throwing for just 135 yards in the Eagles’ win over the Lions, Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds continue to fall in both sportsbooks. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Josh Allen hold the top three spots in the race to MVP.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current +135 Past +300 Drake Maye Current +175 Past +300 Josh Allen Current +450 Past +700 Jonathan Taylor Current +900 Past +500 -- Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +4000 Past +2500

DraftKings

Current Past Mathew Stafford Current +150 Past +300 Drake Maye Current +185 Past +275 Josh Allen Current +475 Past +700 Jonathan Taylor Current +650 Past +600 -- Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +2800 Past +2200

» READ MORE: A.J. Brown was right. The Eagles offense is still a bleep show. They need to fix it soon.

Offensive player of the year

After a Week 12 performance in which he finished with 83 yards on 26 carries, Saquon Barkley continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor remains a clear favorite despite his bye on Sunday.

FanDuel

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -400 Past -390 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current +250 Past +230 Christian McCaffrey Current +2500 Past +8000 Ja’Marr Chase Current +10000 Past +8000 -- Current Past Saquon Barkley Current +22500 Past +15000

DraftKings