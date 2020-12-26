For at least the beginning of this Sunday’s game, the Eagles will likely lean more heavily on proven veterans rather than younger players. If the Eagles lose to the Cowboys, their playoff hopes are gone, but they still have an outside chance with a win. They’d need the Washington Football Team to lose their 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Panthers on Sunday and they’d need the Giants to lose one of their final two games to set up a play-in game for Week 17 against Washington. If Washington beats the Panthers, the Eagles will be eliminated.