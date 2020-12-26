If the Eagles say the hell with that. He has a contract here. We took a big risk giving him a lot of money up front. We control his rights and we’re going to be the ones who decide what happens, then frankly, the agent would need to elevate this into something more public. And then the Eagles would face the question, are we really willing to bring back a quarterback who is respected by at least a portion of the team, who we know is going to be disruptive and doesn’t really want to be here? In that seat, I would have a really hard time thinking that would be smart to do. The fragility of the relationship between Hurts and Wentz and the impact it could have on the whole team, I would not take that chance. If he made it really clear that he’s going to be miserable here and hat they’d be better off getting him out of their locker room, I’d be disappointed and frustrated, but I’d accommodate him.