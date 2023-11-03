Eagles injury report: Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are full participants in practice; four ruled out

The Eagles will be missing four players this weekend when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), running back Boston Scott (personal), and tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion) were listed as out on the team’s final injury report.

Additionally, second-year offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (foot), who was designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve, also will be sidelined for his fifth-straight game.

“[Jurgens] has been able to do a little bit more each day,” coach Nick Sirianni said Friday. “Feel like he’s obviously improved enough to be out on the field, and just going to keep getting better because of the trainers and doctors we have, and Cam is working as well to get better.”

Defensive tackles Jordan Davis (hamstring) and Jalen Carter (back), tight end Jack Stoll (ankle), reserve offensive lineman Sua Opeta (hip), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (shoulder) were listed as full participants in Friday’s practice.

Although Opeta, who has filled in for Jurgens at right guard over the past month, did not have a game status attached to him on the final injury report, the Eagles are in line to trot out rookie Tyler Steen at right guard. Last week, Steen filled in nicely for the injured Opeta. Throughout the week, Steen has taken the majority of the first-team practice reps between center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson, according to left tackle Jordan Mailata, and he could be in line for his first career start against the Cowboys.

“No matter who is up and who is ready to go,” Sirianni said, “I have confidence in all three of those guys — Cam, Sua, and Tyler.”

The Cowboys listed two players as questionable: starting left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and backup left tackle Chuma Edoga (ankle/knee). Smith was upgraded to limited on Friday after he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while Edoga was limited all week.

