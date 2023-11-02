Eagles rookie Tyler Steen could get his first start at right guard against the Cowboys

Left tackle Jordan Mailata stood in rookie offensive lineman Tyler Steen’s proverbial cleats not too long ago.

Mailata remembers what it was like as an Eagles rookie growing accustomed to the grind of Jeff Stoutland University, the same education that Steen is receiving now. Mailata reminds Steen that he isn’t the first player to experience the offensive line coach’s tough love, and Steen said he understands that Stoutland comes from a good place of wanting the best for his players with his constructive criticism.

“He has thick skin,” Mailata said of Steen, whom the Eagles selected in the third round, No. 65 overall, out of Alabama in the 2023 draft. “He takes a lot of [bleep] from Stout. And just thick skin. Says, ‘Yes, Coach. Yes, Coach,’ and just comes out here, tries to get better, tries to work on it every day. I love that when I see that. And when I see a guy who was coachable, I know that he wants to be better and he’s ready for the occasion.”

That occasion may present itself this Sunday when the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in their last game before the bye week. During Thursday’s practice, Steen took reps at right guard alongside the Eagles’ starting offensive linemen, including center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson, indicating that he could start against the Cowboys.

Advertisement

“It felt pretty good,” Steen said of his first-string reps. “We’ve got some injuries on the O-line and stuff like that. So when there’s injuries, we need other people to step up. So I’m just trying to do my job.”

Cam Jurgens, who has been on injured reserve (foot) for the last four weeks after starting the first four games of the season at right guard, participated in his first practice on Thursday since the team opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. He was listed as a limited participant. His practice reps on Thursday either came by himself or alongside backup tackle Jack Driscoll.

Based on Steen’s practice reps in the portion open to media on Thursday, he appears to have passed Sua Opeta on the depth chart. Opeta has started at right guard the last four weeks with Jurgens out and has allowed 16 pressures in that span (two sacks, one hit, and 13 hurries), according to Pro Football Focus. On Thursday during practice, Opeta worked at both left and right guard with the backup tackles. He was a full participant after being listed as limited on Wednesday with a hip injury.

Steen got his first taste of regular-season action Sunday against the Washington Commanders when he entered in relief of Opeta, who was injured late in the second quarter. Steen played just six snaps after the two-minute warning and Opeta returned to action for the second half. Still, with the help of Kelce and Johnson on either side of him, the rookie held his own and didn’t allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I think that’s probably the challenge, just the fact that the defense knows that it’s just going to be primarily pass plays,” Steen said of the challenge of entering the game after the two-minute warning. “So just passing off stunts and different blitzes and stuff like that. But when you have the guys around you that we have on our O-line, it makes it pretty easy.”

» READ MORE: The Eagles defense hopes to rise to the occasion against another top passer in Dak Prescott

Kelce was also impressed with how Steen performed in a brief showing, especially given the difficulty of a two-minute situation for the offensive line. According to Kelce, Steen has been making steady progress as he grows accustomed to the NFL game, especially learning a new position at right guard, having played tackle in college.

“I think he’s a guy that’s continued to improve in practice, he’s continued to improve in scout team, in live-reps situations,” Kelce said. “He’s had the tools the entire time. It’s more just letting him feel comfortable, especially at guard. He was a tackle in college. So having him get used to the little nuances of that position that’s a little bit different. And we’ve seen that progress each and every week.”

As a veteran, Kelce emphasized the importance of communication when a new player steps into a starting role on the offensive line. That heightened communication will be all the more important on Sunday, regardless of who starts at right guard, when two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons comes to town.

Parsons, who has six sacks and 14 quarterback hits through seven games this season, is a “dynamic” athlete capable of playing anywhere along the line of scrimmage, according to Kelce. As he watches Parsons on film, Steen said he understands the kind of challenge he presents to offensive linemen.

“He’s a really good player,” Steen said. “I haven’t, but we’ve got a lot of people that have played against him before. So obviously, they have their insights and stuff like that. And I think the coaches have done a great job of just helping us be prepared for him and the defense.”

While Steen is focused on his day-to-day preparation ahead of Sunday’s game, Mailata is looking forward to watching the rookie offensive lineman thrive when he gets his time to shine.

“I’m excited for him to show the world his athleticism, the football player that he is,” Mailata said.