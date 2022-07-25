The Eagles are signing former Cowboys running back JaQuan Hardy, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Sunday. The deal, which was first reported by the St. Paul Pioneer Press, is pending a physical, the source said.

Hardy, 24, originally signed with the Cowboys last season as an undrafted free agent out of Tiffin University. The 5-foot-10, 225-pound tailback spent a majority of the season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in three games, finishing with four carries for 29 yards. His most productive outing occurred against the Eagles in Week 18, when he recorded a 22-yard rushing touchdown. He also returned one kickoff for 15 yards.

The Eagles recently released cornerback Craig James, which opened up a single spot on the active roster. Per NFL rules and regulations, teams are allowed to carry 90 players at the beginning of training camp. Once Hardy’s signing is official, the roster will reach its limit again. Roster cutdown dates follow each week of the preseason; the Eagles must reduce their roster to 85 players by Aug. 16; 80 players by Aug. 23; and the final cut to a 53-man active roster by Aug. 30.

Hardy joins a running back room that features Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Jason Huntley, and undrafted rookie Kennedy Brooks. Sanders is the group’s most efficient runner; he recorded an average of 5.5 yards per carry, although Sanders missed five games due to injuries and did not record a single touchdown. Scott and Gainwell led the team in total touchdowns with seven and six, respectively. Huntley played in just one game — Week 18 against the Cowboys — recording 51 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Philadelphia has not re-signed free agent running back Jordan Howard, who rushed 86 times for 406 yards and three touchdowns over seven games.

The Eagles, who went 9-8 and reached the NFC wild-card game in 2021, are scheduled to report for training camp Tuesday. The first team practice session is scheduled for Wednesday morning at NovaCare Complex.