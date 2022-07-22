In just a few days, the Eagles will finally return to NovaCare Complex for the start of training camp. Before the footballs zip and whistles blow, we took a stab at an initial 53-man roster projection.

NFL rules and regulations allow teams to carry 90 players on their active roster for the start of camp. Roster cutdown dates follow each week of the preseason. The Eagles must reduce their roster to 85 players by Aug. 16; 80 players by Aug. 23; and the final cut to a 53-man active roster by Aug. 30.

Throughout training camp and the preseason, Eagles beat reporter Josh Tolentino will provide updates on his 53-man roster projections. Here’s version 1.0:

Quarterback (2)

Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Last summer, the Eagles neglected to name Hurts the starter at the beginning of training camp. It was then that general manager Howie Roseman said he wanted to see Hurts “take the reins.” Hurts eventually led the team to a 9-8 record, while the Eagles reached the NFC wild-card round during Hurts’ first season as the starter. The dual-threat quarterback completed 61.3% of his throws with 16 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns, which marked the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by any quarterback in franchise history. The Eagles are hopeful Hurts makes a noticeable leap heading into Year 3.

Running back (3)

Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

Sanders enters the final year of his rookie contract in a bit of a predicament. Thus far, the Eagles haven’t shown any type of long-term commitment toward the former Penn State tailback who was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Sanders is undoubtedly the team’s most explosive runner. He boasts a 5.1 yards per carry average. However, Sanders has regressed as a pass-catcher, and he didn’t record a single touchdown last season. Meanwhile, Scott and Gainwell led the Eagles in total touchdowns with seven and six, respectively. Gainwell, best known for his shiftiness and pass-catching abilities, quickly established himself as the de facto option in goal-line and third-down packages.

Wide receiver (7)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward Jr., Zach Pascal, Britain Covey

The acquisition of Brown headlined the team’s busy offseason. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound receiver should serve as an ideal complement to Smith in the passing game. Brown possesses a “my ball” attitude every time he touches the field, and his close relationship with Hurts should only benefit the quarterback. Smith is looking to build on a promising sophomore season, while Watkins will keep opposing safeties honest with his game-changing speed. Here, Covey is the team’s training camp darling. It’s worth noting Nick Sirianni pointed out Covey before Reagor while he listed his team’s receivers in June. Could that speak to Covey’s immediate impact or Reagor being an afterthought in Sirianni’s offense? We’ll provide more assessments as practices stack and camp develops.

Tight end (4)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Jack Stoll

Goedert is widely considered a top-tier tight end. Behind him, there isn’t much depth, especially from a pass catching standpoint. Calcaterra could thrust himself into the backup role as a rookie, while Arcega-Whiteside shifts into learning a new position. Will Arcega-Whiteside, the former second-round pick, prove to be worth the investment? Last season, Sirianni went out of his way to label Arcega-Whiteside as one of the team’s enforcers. Stoll was the only undrafted free agent to make the roster out of training camp in 2021.

Offensive line (9)

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Sua Opeta, Andre Dillard, Jack Driscoll

The Eagles have done a fine job at balancing the mix of veteran leadership and youth across the offensive line. Kelce and Johnson have remained as staples at their respective positions, while new and effective chemistry has been mixed in, see: Mailata and Dickerson at left tackle and left guard. With Brandon Brooks retired, there should be an intense position battle at right guard. Seumalo figures to have a leg-up, but don’t count anyone out from the rest of this versatile and disciplined group.

Defensive line (9)

Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Renell Wren, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson

Could this season be the last hurrah for the Graham-Cox duo? Two of the team’s longest tenured players, Cox returns on a restructured one-year deal, while Graham is attempting to return from a torn Achilles injury that ended his season last September. The enticing piece is Davis, whom the Eagles tabbed with their first-round selection in the draft. Given his immense frame and athleticism, Davis figures to make an immediate impact while also being afforded the opportunity to learn alongside Cox. Hargrave and Sweat look to build on seasons that saw them finish in the Pro Bowl.

Linebacker (7)

Haason Reddick, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, Davion Taylor, Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley

It will be interesting to see exactly how Reddick is used in Jonathan Gannon’s system. He has enjoyed the most success lining up as a traditional edge rusher, but Reddick enjoys labeling himself as a “weapon,” while the Eagles introduced him as a linebacker after signing the former Temple product in free agency. White was a stat-sheet stuffer for the Chargers, and he figures to pick up many of the snaps left behind by Alex Singleton. Dean has a chance to be the steal of the draft after the first-round talent slipped into the third round, while Taylor is an emerging piece worth keeping tabs on.

Cornerback (5)

Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Mac McCain

The offseason addition of Bradberry solidified this group as one of the league’s best starting trios. Slay remains an elite outside cornerback, while Maddox proved he was worth every bit of the three-year, $22.5 million extension he signed last season after transitioning back into the slot, where he’s most effective. Bradberry, a 2020 Pro Bowler, will start on the opposite side of Slay, and he’ll have an opportunity to face his former team, the New York Giants, twice this upcoming season. Tay Gowan has flashed potential in practices, but he was an afterthought during the regular season finale, when he and several other reserves received plenty of playing time. Undrafted defensive backs Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich are intriguing candidates for the practice squad.

Safety (4)

Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, K’Von Wallace, Andre Chachere

Besides re-signing Harris to a one-year deal — and letting Rodney McLeod walk in free agency — the Eagles left this position untouched. Coaches express excitement about Epps, but he has never had consistent full-time reps in his three seasons with the team. Considering the talent at cornerback, the Eagles might be able to get away with this group on the backend.

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Following a career-worst season in 2020, Elliott returned to top-tier form. He was arguably the NFL’s best placekicker en route to earning his first Pro Bowl honor. Siposs, on the other hand, was one of the league’s worst punters; his struggles were most noticeable over the last two months of the season. It’s shocking the team hasn’t brought in an outside addition to compete with Siposs for the starter role. Field position can be critical in today’s NFL, and Siposs’ lack of execution hurt the Eagles on multiple instances.